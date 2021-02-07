Pistons push Lakers to 2OTs after a 17-point comeback but miracle finish eludes them

FAST BREAKDOWN

Three quick observations from Saturday night’s 135-129 double-overtime loss to the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center

NO QUIT – It would’ve been easy for the Pistons to fold their cards and pack it in when they fell behind by 17 points midway through the third quarter. Last game of a road trip, back to back against a rested team – the defending NBA champion Lakers, no less – and playing without veteran stars Blake Griffin, Derrick Rose and Wayne Ellington? Yeah, the Pistons had all the excuses they would have needed to play out the string and hit the showers. But typical of the grit they’ve exhibited all season despite little reward in the way of wins, the Pistons fought back. Closing regulation on a 6-0 run to force overtime, they trudged into a second overtime with three starters pushing well past 40 minutes played each. But two big LeBron James baskets in the final two minutes – a driving layup through traffic to put the Lakers ahead by one and then a triple to push the lead to four – finally sucked the air from their lungs. Josh Jackson scored 25 of his 28 points after halftime, hitting three triples within a four-minute span of the fourth quarter that pulled the Pistons within two points at the midway point of the quarter. It was still a two-point game when the Pistons got the ball back with 1:02 to play and nearly took the

lead when Jerami Grant’s corner triple rattled both sides of the rim before bounding out. After LeBron James missed from three, Jackson scored a tough driving layup to tie the game with 3.1 seconds left and the Pistons survived a James’ missed layup to force overtime. Jerami Grant hit two free throws with 26 seconds left to put the Pistons ahead by two points in the first overtime, but the Lakers tied it on an Anthony Davis dunk eight seconds later, giving the Pistons a last shot. Grant’s runner at the buzzer bounced off the rim. Grant finished with 32 points and six assists and Delon Wright added 22 points and 10 assists. James led the Lakers with 33 points, eight in the second overtime, and 11 assists.

PLUGGING AWAY – Dwane Casey doesn’t measure Mason Plumlee’s contributions by points and rebounds, necessarily, valuing Plumlee for things that not even analytics easily reveal – like making himself heard in calling out defensive assignments, setting effective screens to free shooters and sacrificing his body unflinchingly. But he’ll take the points and rebounds, too, especially when they come with the sort of efficiency Plumlee has been racking them up of late. Plumlee has played and started in all 23 games while averaging a career high in minutes per game (26.2) and rebounds (8.7) while shooting 57.2 percent. All four of Plumlee’s double-doubles have come in his last seven games. In the six leading to Saturday’s rematch with the Lakers, Plumlee carried averages of 12.7 points and 9.3 rebounds on 68 percent shooting. Playing on a back to back, Plumlee was forced into 18 first-half minutes because rookie Isaiah Stewart picked up three quick fouls, not ideal given that the other center, Jahlil Okafor, missed another game with knee soreness. No doubt feeling the effects of heavy minutes on a back to back, Plumlee gutted out 47 minutes and finished with 13 points, eight rebounds, six assists, two blocks and two steals.

SEKOU’S START – Sekou Doumbouya made his first start of the season in the same building he made his first NBA start. It was a little over 13 months ago – Jan. 2, 2020 – when Doumbouya drew the start against the Los Angeles Clippers when both Blake Griffin and Markieff Morris were out with injuries. Going against All-Star Paul George, Doumbouya, 10 days after turning 19, had a 10-point, 11-rebound game. If he has fond recall of that night in Staples Center, he’ll probably want to erase this one from his memory bank. Starting this time around because Griffin sat out on the second night of a back to back, in keeping with the routine of the season, Doumbouya was paired against another All-NBA great, Anthony Davis. The Lakers went at that matchup out of the gate with Davis scoring six quick points and 12 in the first quarter on his way to 30 points. Doumbouya missed his first six shots, five of them from the 3-point arc, before scoring finally on a layup off a nice cut and feed from Mason Plumlee to open the fourth quarter. He finished with four points, three rebounds and an assist in 24 minutes.