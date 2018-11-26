Pistons power past Suns down the stretch as Johnson helps get Booker under control

DETROIT – You can bet Dwane Casey noticed the score out of Cleveland from Saturday night when the Houston Rockets got zapped by the 3-14 Cleveland Cavaliers. The Pistons and Rockets went to overtime on Friday night, both emptying the gas tank in a game fraught with playoff atmosphere, and Houston paid the price the next time out.

“All we can do to professional players is indicate how dangerous the team is,” Casey said before the Pistons hosted the 4-14 Phoenix Suns on Sunday afternoon – the early tipoffs that haven’t been kind to them this season. One of Phoenix’s wins came on that same Friday night when they knocked off Milwaukee, which had been 14-4. “They should know. Our guys should know. They’re smart and we reiterated it to them all day today. You hope it sinks in.”

It did, but not until Casey had to reiterate it again – with extreme prejudice – at halftime when the Pistons led 62-60.

“Coach Casey came in at halftime and deservedly ripped us for the way we played in the first half,” Blake Griffin said. “He lit a fire under us and sent the right message.”

“Our defensive attitude the second half was much better,” Casey said after the 118-107 win, which lifts the Pistons to 10-7. “We fell, in the first half, a you score-I score mentality. As soon as we put a little bit of defensive aggressiveness and toughness into the game, that helped us out.”

Credit Stanley Johnson with much of the aggressiveness and toughness Casey saw. He was the fifth and final player Casey used to guard Suns guard Devin Booker after Reggie Bullock, Langston Galloway, Bruce Brown and Glenn Robinson III all took a spin. Booker scored 21 in the first half and had 29 when he re-entered the game with 10:04 left and the score knotted at 88.

The Pistons outscored Phoenix 15-3 before Booker would score again and that was that.

“Stanley was unbelievable on both ends of the floor,” Griffin said. “In transition, pushing the ball – when he’s playing like that, it’s such a huge weapon for us off the bench.”

Johnson wound up matching Booker’s eight fourth-quarter points, going 2 for 2 from the 3-point arc and coming up with two steals, as well. He finished with 14 points as part of a dynamic day for Casey’s bench, which also got 15 points and 4 of 6 3-point shooting from Langston Galloway and nine points, four assists and zero turnovers from Ish Smith.

“Stanley just physically put his will into the game and did a good job of staying in front of him, bodying him and not letting him come off clean with rhythm off pick and rolls,” Casey said. “Even with that, it’s tough. But Stanley’s size and length did a much better job.”

Johnson, a friendly rival of Booker’s on the AAU circuit since their junior high days, used ball denial as his starting point in defending Booker.

“Deny him. He can’t score if he doesn’t touch the ball,” Johnson said. “When you get to deny somebody, it’s a little easier to play defense.”

Phoenix essentially tried the same thing with Griffin, doubling him as aggressively as any opponent this season. Griffin stayed patient, continuing to feed Reggie Jackson for open threes out of those doubles even as Jackson shot 3 of 11 from the arc through three quarters and Griffin was limited to eight shots and spent no time at the foul line.

But Casey moved Griffin to center in the final four minutes with Andre Drummond pulled after going 1 of 8 at the foul line and Phoenix twice intentionally fouling him. That not only pulled Suns rookie DeAndre Ayton away from the basket but effectively ended the double teams. Griffin responded by scoring 10 of the Pistons’ final 12 points to keep Phoenix at arm’s length, winding up with 18 points and a season-high 11 assists.

“We just finally executed our game plan in the fourth quarter,” Griffin said. “We just didn’t do a good job of executing as a team and then – when we turned it up a notch and actually executed – we did what we were supposed to do. It’s a good lesson for us.”

And doubly good that it was absorbed in a win, not a loss to a lottery-bound team with the Pistons’ schedule about to toughen up considerably starting with Golden State’s visit to open December.