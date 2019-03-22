Pistons plug up leaky D, turn it on in 4th quarter to get a needed win at Phoenix

FAST BREAKDOWN

Three quick observations from Thursday night’s 118-98 win over the Phoenix Suns at Talking Stick Arena

NEEDED THAT – After nothing went right for three days for the Pistons – a loss to Cleveland and wins from Miami and Brooklyn – they got what they needed at Phoenix. Before closing a four-game trip with games against three of the top four teams in the Western Conference, the Pistons needed to come away from Phoenix with a win. For about 16 minutes, the same desultory defense that cost them the Cleveland game on Monday looked like it was endangering another one. But they got the Suns cooled off after they shot 67 percent and scored 48 points before the midway point of the second quarter, limiting them to just 50 points the rest of the way. The Pistons opened the fourth quarter on a 19-6 run to blow open a tight game and lift their record to 37-34 with 11 remaining. Phoenix picked up where Cleveland left off in beating the Pistons on Monday and hitting 79 percent in the fourth quarter. The Suns shot 68 percent in the first quarter to just 39 percent for the Pistons, but a 5-1 edge in made 3-pointers kept the Pistons close, trailing 32-29. The Pistons did most of their damage over the first three quarters from the 3-point arc and they finished 17 of 42 on triples. The win keeps them in the No. 6 playoff spot, a game ahead of Brooklyn and two games up on Miami. Andre Drummond finished with 16 points and 19 rebounds for the Pistons, who were led by Wayne Ellington’s 23 points.

BLAKE’S BACK – Blake Griffin was back in the lineup after sitting out Monday’s loss at Cleveland, giving him three consecutive days off. That’s likely the last rest for Griffin – or anyone else, for that matter – unless the Pistons clinch a playoff berth before the April 10 regular-season finale. Whether it was a case of his timing being a little off or just one of those nights, Griffin couldn’t get a bounce. He shot 4 of 17 overall and had several misses at or near the rim and was 2 of 11 from the 3-point arc. Griffin did get inside often enough to get 10 free throws, making seven of them. He finished with 17 points, seven rebounds and eight assists. With the Pistons hitting their stride in the fourth quarter, Griffin was able to sit out after logging 31 minutes over the first three quarters. Griffin picked up two first-quarter fouls, though Dwane Casey let him play through it. Griffin’s first four shots and five of his first six were 3-pointers, but he hit just 1 of 6 from the arc in the first half when he shot 2 of 9 overall.

PERIMETER PUNCH – If the Pistons can get their defense back on course, as it appeared they did after Friday’s shaky opening, an offense that appears to have more players playing well simultaneously than at just about any point this season gives them a chance to get on a roll. Wayne Ellington, Luke Kennard and Langston Galloway are giving them the threat of consistent 3-point shooting and both Reggie Jackson and Ish Smith have been playing well since early February. Ellington – coming off a 25-point game at Cleveland, his highest-scoring game since joining them last month – hit 6 of 10 from the 3-point arc. Ellington and Kennard combined for 25 first-half points and 39 for the game. A Kennard steal coming out of a Phoenix timeout at 9:34 and layup gave the Pistons their first double-digits lead of the game. He finished with 16 points. Galloway, who spent a chunk of his night guarding Suns All-Star Devin Booker, finished with eight points, five rebounds and two assists and hit 2 of 4 from the 3-point arc.