Pistons open practice impressions: Frank Jackson shines, Jamorko Pickett intrigues

We’re more than halfway through training camp with the season opener just 11 days away and the Pistons still have things to sort out – starting with getting Cade Cunningham back off of his sprained ankle to take his place in the starting lineup.

The Pistons held their annual open practice on Saturday at Little Caesars Arena before several thousand fans and held a spirited scrimmage that loosely split the team between starters and reserves with the bench running away with an 80-51 win over four 10-point periods.

A few random observations based on two days of getting the rare opportunity to see Pistons practices/scrimmages coming off of last week’s preseason opener: