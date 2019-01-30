Pistons miss chance to jump start playoff push against red-hot Bucks

FAST BREAKDOWN

Three quick observations from Tuesday night’s 115-105 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks at Little Caesars Arena

NOT THIS TIME – The signature win the Pistons need to jump start a home-stretch playoff drive didn’t come against the team with the NBA’s best record. Milwaukee led wire to wire, though the Pistons kept surging back after trailing by double digits, including pulling within four points late in the third quarter. But the Bucks closed the quarter on a 12-4 run to stretch their lead back to 12 points entering the fourth. The Pistons began the night 2½ games behind Charlotte for the final playoff spot in the East with 34 games remaining. The visit from the Bucks marked the first of a four-game home stand over seven nights, but they aren’t going to lose many times when they shoot as well – 41 percent – as they did against the Pistons from the 3-point arc. Eight different Bucks made at least one 3-pointer. Reggie Jackson matched his season high with 25 points for the Pistons. Blake Griffin had 18 points, seven rebounds and nine assists and Andre Drummond had 19 points and 13 rebounds. Giannis Antetokounmpo finished with 21 points, eight rebounds and 11 assists for the Bucks.

LINEUP JUGGLING – Whether it was the absence of Reggie Bullock that triggered the move, the recent persistent struggles of the bench unit without Ish Smith or the season-long shooting slump of Jose Calderon – or, most likely, the confluence of those factors – Dwane Casey altered his starting lineup and the composition of his bench unit. Glenn Robinson III and Langston Galloway started the wing spots with Bruce Brown coming out of the starting lineup and being inserted at point guard with the second unit. Casey paired Brown with Blake Griffin in the first half since the Pistons run the vast majority of their offense through Griffin when he’s on the floor. Casey went back to Calderon in the second half but just for the last four minutes of the third quarter.

SAME INJURIES - Recurring injuries have nagged at both players who missed Tuesday’s game, Reggie Bullock and Ish Smith. Bullock missed the game with a sprained left ankle – the same injury that caused him to miss two games in early November and five games in early December. He hurt it again in the first half of Friday’s loss at Dallas, but returned to finish the game. Bullock is averaging a career-high 12.0 points a game and playing the most he’s ever played, averaging 31 minutes a game, though his 3-point shooting is down at .379 from last season’s .445. Smith missed his fifth straight game with soreness in the area of his right adductor muscle, which caused him to miss 19 games when he tore it in early December in a loss at Milwaukee. He returned earlier this month to play three games before aggravating the area around the injury. He went through some of Monday’s practice, Dwane Casey said, and was listed as doubtful for the game in the NBA injury report issued earlier Tuesday.