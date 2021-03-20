Pistons make it back-to-back wins, extend Houston’s losing streak to 19

FAST BREAKDOWN

Three quick observations from Friday night’s 113-100 win over the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center

ANOTHER HAT IN THE RING – Add Frank Jackson to the list of players who’ve given the Pistons something pretty heavy to chew on when they go to put their roster for 2021-22 together. Jackson, signed to a two-way contract when he was waived by Oklahoma City just before the season opened, scored a season-high 23 in his second start of the season. Jackson hit 5 of 5 from the 3-point arc, doubling his previous season high of 10 points which came in Monday’s loss to San Antonio. The Pistons were without Wayne Ellington, Rodney McGruder and recently acquired Hamidou Diallo, creating the opportunity for Jackson to make his mark. Another young player made their Pistons debut Friday night: Tyler Cook, signed to a 10-day contract on Thursday, checked in late in the third quarter playing power forward. Cook averaged 20.8 points, 9.6 rebounds and 4.4 assists over eight games with the Iowa Wolves in the G League bubble recently completed. Cook was active in his eight minutes, finishing with two points and four rebounds. Houston came into the game with an 18-game losing streak, but the team that lost 18 straight wasn’t the one the Pistons faced. Houston’s lineup was reinforced by several players, some returning from injury and others acquired in the trade that sent P.J. Tucker to Milwaukee. It was only the fourth game this season where Houston had all three of ex-Piston Christian Wood, John Wall and Victor Oladipo available and the Rockets were 3-0 in the previous three. Wood scored 13 points in the first quarter but finished with 18.

BACKCOURT EXPERIMENTATION – Late in the first quarter, Dwane Casey brought both Dennis Smith Jr. and Saben Lee off the bench and paired them in the backcourt. Get used to it. With Delon Wright healthy and playing well, Killian Hayes due to return sometime fairly soon and the Pistons intent on giving Smith a full evaluation before having to decide on his qualifying offer, the Pistons have motivation to create playing opportunities for all of their point guards – beyond the simple fact that Casey loves having multiple playmakers on the floor. Casey kept Wright and Frank Jackson together most of their minutes and used Smith and Lee in tandem when the starters sat in the first half, though he used Smith with Josh Jackson in the third quarter after letting Frank Jackson ride out a hot streak. “We’ll try to look at that in multiple situations just to make sure we utilize those guys and get them enough minutes,” Casey said before the game. “We’ll still evaluating Dennis and making sure he gets a fair shot and an opportunity, as well as Delon, to see what combinations work and don’t work. I really think the way we want to play, the skill sets that Killian has, Delon has and Dennis has can all mesh together.”

ROOKIE ROUNDUP – Another impressive night for the Pistons rookies. Saddiq Bey, coming off a 28-point, 12-rebound outing in the win over Toronto, finished with 20 points, six rebounds and two assists even though he was just 2 of 9 from the 3-point arc – an example of Bey becoming less reliant on the 3-pointer to be an effective scorer. Isaiah Stewart made Houston pay for going small, especially during a first-half stint in which he played well enough that Dwane Casey ran with him for 13 consecutive minutes. Stewart finished with 13 points, nine rebounds and two assists. He hit another 3-point shot, making him 4 of 6 over his last five games. Stewart continues to be an effective mid-post scorer and he’s becoming a more patient and proficient playmaker. He made a nice pass to Bey for a layup and found an open 3-point shooter, Josh Jackson, for another assist out of the post.