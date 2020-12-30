Pistons lose Griffin, Hayes as offense struggles in loss to Warriors

FAST BREAKDOWN

Three quick observations from Tuesday night’s 116-106 loss to the Golden State Warriors at Little Caesars Arena

A BAD TURN – The Pistons looked set up for their first win after three wrenching losses to open the season. Derrick Rose, bumping along with a 1 of 12 shooting line to his night, made his first four shots of the fourth quarter and the Pistons led 89-86 when Dwane Casey used a coach’s challenge with eight minutes to go – and won it. But that’s about all the Pistons won the rest of the way. With Steph Curry resting at the time, Golden State went on a 12-0 run to lead by nine and the Pistons – who lost both Blake Griffin (concussion protocol) and Killian Hayes (sprained ankle) midway through the game – fell to 0-4 for the season. The Pistons led by as many as 12 points in the first half and did pretty much everything right except put the ball in the basket, shooting 30 percent but dominating the glass and getting rewarded for it with a 16-3 advantage in second-chance points. Then the second half started – without Griffin, who took an inadvertent shot to the face from Warriors rookie James Wiseman – and the offense disintegrated. After committing just five first-half turnovers, the Pistons coughed it up six times in six minutes during which Golden State outscored them 17-5, losing Hayes in the process. Jerami Grant started 1 of 9 but wound up rallying to lead the Pistons in scoring with 27 points. Steph Curry finished with 31 for Golden State and Andrew Wiggins, who keyed the 12-0 fourth-quarter run, had 27. The Pistons shot just 38 percent.

BACKCOURT PUZZLE – Josh Jackson scored 27 efficient points in his first start of the season on Monday and Delon Wright thrived with an 18-point game off the bench. Coaches don’t like to make lineup changes based on small sample sizes, but this was different for a few reasons. One, Dwane Casey said all along that the lineup and rotation would be flexible for at least a few weeks into the season. Two, the reason he wanted Wright in the starting lineup in the first place – or at least a big piece of it – was his experience at point guard and how that would take some of the pressure off of 19-year-old rookie starter Killian Hayes. But Hayes had his best game on Monday without Wright at his side. Here’s what Casey said before Tuesday’s game with Golden State: “There may be a time where Delon – I don’t know if now is the time – once Killian is more comfortable playing by himself out there and handling the ball, the need for Delon in the first unit is not as important.” Jackson scored 12 first-half points in his second straight start and finished with 17 and six rebounds. The dynamics of the second unit changed for Wright with Derrick Rose (15 points, seven assists) back to take over primary playmaking duties. Wright finished with five points.

LOTTERY LOWDOWN – In just the season’s fourth game, the Pistons have played four opponents that drafted ahead of them last month when they picked Killian Hayes at No. 7. On opening night, they faced Minnesota and No. 1 pick Anthony Edwards, who scored 15 points in 25 minutes off of the bench as the Timberwolves closed the game on an 11-0 run to win 111-101. In their home opener, the Pistons played Cleveland, which picked Isaac Okoro at No. 5. Okoro started for the Cavs and played 42 scoreless minutes, going 0 of 4 from the field and grabbing three rebounds. On Monday night at Atlanta, the Pistons didn’t see No. 6 pick Onyeka Okongwu, who remains out with a foot injury suffered before the draft. And on Tuesday, they went up against No. 2 pick James Wiseman of Golden State, who has emerged as its starting center. It’s easy to see why Wiseman, who fouled out with six points and six rebounds in 22 minutes, was earmarked early in his high school days as an elite recruit for his size, graceful movement and touch. Hayes had a rough night offensively – scoreless, missing four shots – but his defense against Steph Curry was particularly impressive. Curry did hardly any of his damage against Hayes. The two other Pistons first-rounders had impressive stretches. Saddiq Bey scored all of his 11 points in the first half. Isaiah Stewart finished with six points and eight rebounds in 23 minutes.