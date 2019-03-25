Pistons lose to fully engaged Warriors as a tough road trip rolls on

FAST BREAKDOWN

Three quick observations from Sunday night’s 121-114 loss to the Golden State Warriors at Oracle Arena

BAD TIMING – The worst thing that happened to the Pistons on Saturday was their offense running aground in the last four minutes in losing a six-point lead and falling to Portland. A close runner-up was Dallas embarrassing Golden State by 35 points at home. The Warriors, winners of three of the last four NBA titles and prohibitive favorites to add a fourth championship in June, are bored and ready for the postseason. But there was little chance they’d be complacent after Saturday’s humiliation. And they weren’t. The law of averages bent their way, as well. After shooting just 4 of 30 from the 3-point arc in the loss to Dallas – even if it came without the NBA’s best 3-point bomber, Steph Curry – Golden State needed only six attempts to match their four Saturday makes against the Pistons. The Warriors hit 8 of 13 in a first half in which the Pistons were within four points until another poor finish to a half saw their deficit swell to 14. Game, set, match. It was a 20-point margin after three quarters when the bench, led by Luke Kennard (20 points, 8 of 12 shooting), cut it to 13 in less than four minutes and to nine with five minutes left before Curry answered with his fifth triple. The Pistons cut it to seven with 1:15 left on a Blake Griffin (24 points, six rebounds, eight assists) triple. Golden State outrebounded the Pistons 38-29 one night after Portland held a 42-29 edge. The Warriors shot 61 percent overall and 52 percent (13 of 25) from the 3-point arc. Over their last five games, Pistons opponents are shooting .444 from the 3-point arc, a figure that includes a 7 of 26 outing for Phoenix.

ZAZA’S MOMENT – Zaza Pachulia got a rousing ovation from the last Oracle Arena crowd the Pistons will play before barring a matchup with Golden State in the NBA Finals – the Warriors move to their new home, Chase Center, in San Francisco next season – and warm embraces from his former teammates as he was presented with his 2018 NBA championship ring in a pregame ceremony. After player introductions, a tribute to Pachulia played on the video board and he went to half-court along with Klay Thompson, who presented Pachulia with his ring. Warriors coach Steve Kerr talked before the game of what Pachulia meant to Golden State, citing many of the same qualities – his intelligence, humor, insight and work ethic – that Dwane Casey has extolled this season when discussing the 16-year veteran. Pachulia played 14 minutes, finishing with four points, two rebounds and four assists.

SURVIVE AND ADVANCE – The mantra of the NCAA’s March Madness also applies to the Pistons as they weather the most challenging stretch of the remaining schedule. The loss to Golden State came on the heels of Saturday night’s narrow loss at Portland and ahead of Tuesday’s game against Denver, which came into Sunday as the Western Conference’s top seed. While the Pistons were running that gauntlet, Miami won three of four road games last week, Orlando took advantage of a soft schedule to rack up four straight wins, Brooklyn overcame a 28-point deficit in the second half to win at Sacramento and followed up by beating the Lakers, and Charlotte used Jeremy Lamb’s 48-foot miracle at the buzzer to win at Toronto, a third straight win to keep its playoff hopes alive. The Pistons have nine games left, five at home. They’ll take a 37-36 record into Tuesday’s finale of their road trip at Denver. The loss dropped them behind idle Brooklyn, which plays at Portland on Monday, into the No. 7 playoff seed. They’re one game ahead of Miami and two games up on Orlando. When the Pistons come home on Thursday, they’ll play perhaps the most important game remaining on their schedule, hosting Orlando. A win not only gives them another game of separation over a team looking to steal their playoff berth, but it would clinch the tiebreaker over the Magic.