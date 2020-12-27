Pistons lose fourth-quarter, OT leads and fall to Cavs in home opener

FAST BREAKDOWN

Three quick observations from Saturday night’s 128-119 double-overtime loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers at Little Caesars Arena

BONUS BASKETBALL – Late leads have been most unkind to the Pistons in the early going of the 2020-21 season. The Pistons led nearly wire to wire before Minnesota closed the season opener on an 11-0 run to win and they led by eight points 4:05 to play in their home opener with Cleveland. But they failed to score on their final six possessions of regulation, surviving a last-second shot from Darius Garland to get to overtime, then scored the first eight points of overtime and held a nine-point lead with 2:15 to play but again saw the lead evaporate. Collin Sexton’s layup with 7.6 seconds left capped a 9-0 Cavs run and forced double overtime. Cleveland extended its run to 19-0 by scoring the first 10 points of the second overtime to go to 2-0. Jerami Grant led the Pistons with 28 points and 10 rebounds. Blake Griffin finished with 26, hitting 8 of 16 from the 3-point arc. After allowing 57 first-half points, the Pistons tightened up defensively in the second half but too many turnovers (19 in regulation and five more in overtime) and too many tough late-clock shots led to too little offensive output to safeguard their fourth-quarter lead. The Cavs held a 64-44 edge in points in the paint, including a 34-12 advantage in the first half.

DRUMMOND RETURNS – After playing the first 591 games of his NBA career in a Pistons uniform, Andre Drummond played his first game against the team that drafted him in 2012. Drummond seemed frustrated in the first half when he missed his first six shots before hitting a short hook in the paint. He hit three shots early in the third quarter when he did a better job of establishing early position and made himself a more inviting target for entry passes. After Jahlil Okafor whirled around him to score a layup in the second half, Drummond had words with Okafor and seconds later, taking a pass on the left wing, tried to go back at Okafor and turned the ball over – and was promptly removed from the game. Drummond hit four straight free throws late in regulation to tie the game at 101 and finished with some big numbers: 23 points, 16 rebounds, five assists, four steals and three blocks, though he shot just 7 of 21 and committed four turnovers. The Pistons signed two veteran free-agent centers, Mason Plumlee and Jahlil Okafor, and used the 16th pick in last month’s draft to take 19-year-old Washington freshman Isaiah Stewart. Plumlee fouled out in overtime with six points nine rebounds and a team-best five assists. Okafor, who injured his right ankle in the fourth quarter but appeared to be walking without a limp, had six points and four rebounds in his 18 minutes. The Pistons played with Griffin at center after Plumlee fouled out.

LEARNING CURVE – Making the jump to the NBA as a 19-year-old is tough no matter your background. The home opener was the second NBA games for two of the top seven picks in last month’s draft, Cleveland’s Isaac Okoro (fifth pick) and Killian Hayes of the Pistons. Okoro finished scoreless in 42 minutes after playing 16 first-half minutes without a point, rebound or assist, though he did pick up three fouls while missing his only shot attempt. Okoro went 0 for 4 and finished with three rebounds. Hayes finished with three points, three rebounds and two assists in 19 minutes after experiencing a similarly trying first half when he went scoreless with two rebounds and an assist while missing all four of his shots. Hayes had a nice stretch in the third quarter when he hit a tough floater with his left hand while going from right to left across the lane, then forced a foul as he drove on the next possession and then penetrated and hit Mason Plumlee for a well-placed lob pass.