Pistons Kennard eager to hit his stride and join the fun in Casey’s offense

AUBURN HILLS – If a five-time All-Star endorses the notion of a wholly healthy off-season as integral to success, imagine the value to someone coming off of their rookie season.

It isn’t lost on Luke Kennard that Blake Griffin – playing very much like a player on the verge of his sixth All-Star berth – believes he’s off and running in his first full season with the Pistons because he was able to get back in the gym in May instead of spending his summer rehabilitating injuries, as he had the past several off-seasons.

“Him being healthy, you can tell,” Kennard said. “He’s playing great for us right now. He’s having great practices. Off-season is big for any player.”

Kennard was robbed of most of his off-season, suffering a strained knee tendon on the first day of Summer League practices last July. The consensus from the Pistons medical team urged caution, six to eight weeks of doing nothing much more strenuous than lifting weights and getting up a few shots.

The expectation is that players take a big leap between their first and second seasons – once they’ve experienced the NBA’s reality and rhythms and assess their road map to success accordingly. Kennard was off to a strong start, impressing Dwane Casey and the player development team he put in place in the few weeks between Casey’s June hiring and Kennard’s injury.

“You want to get on the court, especially if you have a new coach, new coaching staff,” Kennard said. “You just want to get out and play and show them what you can do. They saw me before the injury happened, so it was frustrating not being able to play right away but they knew what I could. It’s fine, though. I’d rather it have happened then.”

The injury timeline at least allowed Kennard to be cleared for full duty on the eve of training camp, but he was limited in voluntary team workouts before camp opened and Casey didn’t see the Kennard he believes will show up eventually on display.

Kennard flashed his offensive arsenal only in limited bursts in preseason as he worked to build his conditioning level and find a semblance of rhythm. He drew the start for the season-opening win over Brooklyn when both Reggie Bullock and Stanley Johnson missed that game, but didn’t play in Saturday’s win at Chicago.

“Believe me,” Casey said after the game, “his time will come at some point.”

Casey didn’t go into the game planning to hold Kennard out, he said. But the Pistons wound up using Reggie Jackson and Ish Smith together for a big chunk of the game. When the Bulls utilized two point guards at a point Smith needed to rest, Casey gave four minutes to Jose Calderon.

“It was matchup driven a heck of a lot more than anything Luke did wrong,” Casey said.

Kennard had never before been forced to stay off of the basketball court for anywhere near the length of time he missed this summer.

“I was new to it. I felt good at times,” he said. “Wanted to get out there, but they said long term it was just best for me to lay low.”

As eager as Casey is for Kennard to get up to speed, Kennard is that eager to dive into the deep end and prove what he suspects – that Casey’s offense is built to do what he does best.

“I love the way that we play,” he said. “I love the way he wants us to play. We’re playing free. He wants us to shoot threes. I’m a shooter. I like to shoot. If we just have any inch, we need to shoot the ball. So I love the way he wants us to play. I feel we have the pieces to make it work.”