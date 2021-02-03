Pistons give themselves a shot after falling 28 down, but comeback falls short at Utah

FAST BREAKDOWN

Three quick observations from Tuesday night’s 117-105 loss to the Utah Jazz at Vivint Arena

BAD TIMING – Utah’s 11-game winning streak was snapped emphatically in a Sunday matinee at Denver and the Pistons – who were supposed to get the Nuggets on Monday night, only to have the game postponed minutes before tipoff – had the misfortune of getting an irritated team on the rebound instead. The Jazz played a lot of blowouts in that 11-game win streak, winning all but one by double digits. Their win over the Pistons fit the pattern. It was 24-9 at one point and only once after that – in the final minute of the first quarter – did the Pistons cut the deficit to single digits over the first three quarters. Utah closed the second quarter on a 24-13 run to take a 23-point halftime lead and pushed the lead to 28. It was 17 to start the fourth quarter and the Pistons cut it under double digits on a Josh Jackson triple with less than four minutes left and had a chance to cut it to one with about 1:30 left. But Delon Wright’s three didn’t fall and Bogdan Bogdanovic answered with a triple on Utah’s end seconds later. Utah came into the game as one of just three teams ranked among the top 10 in both offense and defense, checking in at No. 5 on defense, No. 6 on offense and No. 4 in net rating behind only the Milwaukee Bucks and the two Los Angeles teams. The Jazz are first in the NBA in 3-point attempts (42.5 per game) and third in 3-point percentage (.399). And Utah came into the game as the No. 1 rebounding team. Jerami Grant scored 20 of his 27 points in the second half to lead the Pistons. Mason Plumlee, who had a streak of three straight double-doubles snapped in Saturday’s loss at Golden State, finished with 17 points and 14 rebounds.

NO ROSE – Rodney McGruder made just his fourth appearance of the season when the Pistons lost at Golden State on Saturday night and played well down the stretch of a game long since decided, scoring eight points and hitting all three of his shots, two from the 3-point arc, in the last six-plus minutes. So it wasn’t entirely surprising to see him out with the second unit to open the second quarter. What was surprising is McGruder playing at point guard, a position he’s played sparingly in his five-year NBA career. Notably absent from the rotation was Derrick Rose, who wasn’t listed on the injury report. Saben Lee, who had most recently assumed point guard minutes with the second unit on nights Rose sat with knee soreness, was made inactive before the game as the Pistons attempt to conserve his time with Lee limited to 50 games due to his status as a two-way contract player. Frank Jackson, also on a two-way contract, was available but didn’t play. McGruder played 16 minutes and the Pistons finished plus-2 in his time at point guard with McGruder contributing five points, three assists and two rebounds while committing just one turnover. The second unit consisted of Isaiah Stewart, Sekou Doumbouya, Svi Mykhailiuk and Josh Jackson in addition to McGruder in the first half. Saddiq Bey played in the second half, taking Mykhailiuk’s spot. Even without Rose running the show, the second unit was on the floor most often when the Pistons cut into Utah’s lead. Josh Jackson finished with 22 points and eight rebounds.

ROLL WITH THE PUNCHES – The five-game road trip that opened on Saturday with a loss at Golden State looked like a murderer’s row of games when the schedule came out and nothing seemed any different when it arrived. But if there was a break to be had, it was facing a Denver team on Monday night against a self-satisfied team following a runaway win over its biggest rival, Utah, on Sunday. The Pistons – for the first time this season – would be playing a team coming off a back to back while they had the previous day off. But about 15 minutes before tipoff Monday night, the Pistons were told the game was postponed due to an inconclusive test result from one of their players. “You get a little alarmed by it,” Dwane Casey admitted before Tuesday’s game. “You think of who it is and who were the people around.” Casey credited the NBA and the medical professionals tasked with coordinating the retesting required before the Pistons could be cleared to travel to Utah, but especially Pistons players for their equanimity in the face of tumult. “It was a long day, but I really commend our guys about how they handled it. They were very patient. All of our players did a great job understanding, going through the process of retesting again. Tough day, but no different than what I said at the beginning of the season. It’s going to be an up and down year. We just have to be ready to go with the flow.”