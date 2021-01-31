Pistons get 5-game Western road trip off on wrong foot, never recover from slow start at Golden State

FAST BREAKDOWN

Three quick observations from Saturday night’s 118-91 loss to the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center

ROUGH BEGINNING – The Pistons, coming off their best win of the season in a 15-point decision over the defending NBA champion Lakers, began a five-game Western Conference road swing sluggishly, falling 10 points behind Golden State before Saturday’s game was five minutes old. After committing 22 turnovers in a 15-point loss to Cleveland on Wednesday but scaling that back to only nine giveaways in the win over the Lakers, the Pistons gave it away five times in the first quarter while shooting 27 percent to dig themselves an early hole. The deficit grew to 17 after two quarters and 26 after three. The Pistons hadn’t lost by more than 15 points so far this season and only twice had lost by more than 10 points until Saturday’s lopsided defeat. It doesn’t get any easier for the rest of the trip. In fact, only Golden State among the five opponents the Pistons encounter on the road trip – Denver, Utah, Phoenix and the Los Angeles Lakers finish it out – began the night outside of the playoff field and all five held winning records. Jerami Grant led the Pistons with 18 points. Josh Jackson scored 17 off the bench. Steph Curry led Golden State with 28 points and hit 6 of 8 and the Warriors shot 47 percent from the 3-point line.

COOLDOWN – Wayne Ellington’s run at the all-time Pistons record for 3-point accuracy over a month fell short. Ellington had made 48 of 87 triples in January, good for 55.2 percent and ahead of Joe Dumars’ record pace of 54.3 percent for November 1996. But Ellington finished 0 of 6 from the field and 0 of 5 from the 3-point line. Ellington came into the game as one of eight players in NBA history with at least four 3-pointers made in seven straight games, during which he’d averaged 18.9 points and shot 60 percent from the 3-point arc. Ellington wasn’t the only Pistons player whose shot wasn’t falling. Blake Griffin, who hit 5 of 10 from the 3-point line in Thursday’s win over the Lakers, finished 1 of 8. Derrick Rose was 3 of 11. Svi Mykhailiuk was 1 of 5. The Pistons wound up shooting just 37.7 percent overall and 25 percent – 9 of 36 – from the 3-point line.

RAMBUNCTIOUS ROOKIE – The Pistons fell 19 points behind at halftime, but it might have been an even bigger gap if not for the impact Isaiah Stewart had on the game when he entered in the first quarter. In his first two minutes, Stewart forced a foul from fellow rookie big man James Wiseman to prevent an offensive rebound, swatted a Steph Curry reverse layup away, scored over Wiseman in the post and stole a lob intended for Wiseman. While all five Pistons starers posted plus/minus figures of minus-15 or worse in the first half, Stewart was a mere minus-3 in his 11-plus minutes and wound up a minus-2 for the game. He finished with eight points, five rebounds and two blocked shots in 20 minutes. Stewart began the night leading all rookies in offensive rebounding by a wide margin, 47 to 31 for the next closest rookie, Miami’s Precious Achuiwa. He’s third among all rookies in total rebounds despite being 13th in minutes played. Stewart averages 4.6 points and 5.5 rebounds in 17.5 minutes a game. He’s also third among rookies in blocked shots.