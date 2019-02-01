Pistons dodge a bullet as big 3 carries them to fourth-quarter comeback

DETROIT – Blake Griffin wasn’t about to do handstands after a win he said felt like a loss, but at least a night that began with his return to All-Star status wasn’t sullied by a defeat that only could have been classified as ignominious.

Dallas was missing four starters from last week’s win over the Pistons in Texas – three departed to the Knicks in a blockbuster trade that makes Kristaps Porzingis a Maverick on top of injured hot-shot rookie Luke Doncic – but still led by 13 late in the third quarter.

Down the stretch, though, it was a blueprint the Pistons envisioned to start the season: haymakers from a big three of Griffin, Andre Drummond and Reggie Jackson to pull out a win.

Drummond’s eighth 20-20 of the season – he finished with 24 points, 20 rebounds – included 12 fourth-quarter points. Jackson (17 points, seven rebounds, nine assists) put up seven points, five assists and four rebounds in the fourth quarter.

“I thought Dre did a great job on the boards,” Griffin said. “Reggie Jackson was great down the stretch. Guys locked in and got stops and we executed for the most part. If you have to take a positive away from this game, that’s what it is.”

The Pistons, two games out of the final playoff spot in the East with 32 games remaining, could hardly have afforded a loss to such a weakened opponent. Dwane Casey feared exactly the type of lethargic performance, though, once news broke of the Dallas-New York trade.

“We talked about it ad nauseum to start the game, about how we had to approach it, what it was going to be like,” Casey said. “You’re going to look out there, you’re not going to see DeAndre Jordan, you’re not going to see Wesley Matthews, you’re not going to see Dennis Smith, you’re not going to see Doncic. But those guys that are going to be out there are going to be hard-playing, hard-charging guys. I didn’t do a good enough job of explaining that, I guess.”

“I’ve been in similar situations where a team’s missing guys and you come out and underestimate them,” Griffin said. “They play hard. A lot of those guys are getting a chance to play starters’ minutes and I don’t know that it was necessarily what they were doing tonight; I thought it was what we didn’t do that put us in that hole.”

The Pistons won despite shooting 38 percent overall and 27 percent from the 3-point arc. Griffin wasn’t the only one to struggle. Langston Galloway was the only player who did much of anything to augment Griffin, Drummond and Jackson’s contributions, giving Casey 11 points off the bench.

That was five more points than Reggie Bullock, Bruce Brown, Stanley Johnson and Luke Kennard managed combined. They made 2 of 23 shots. Bullock was 1 of 8 – all from the 3-point line – and Johnson missed all seven of his shots.

“We missed some shots early,” Griffin said. “I don’t know what our shooting percentages were, but they weren’t good across the board. So that combined with being a little bit too lackadaisical early on, those two things are killers in this league and I think that’s what we had.”

The Pistons took the lead for good on a Drummond put-back with 1:56 left but had to survive a tying 3-point attempt with 11 seconds remaining. They clinched the game when Drummond grabbed his 20th rebound off of Jalen Brunson’s intentionally missed free throw followed by Drummond making two free throws with 3.3 seconds left.

“Those are big plays – very big plays,” Drummond said. “Closing it out with a rebound and getting those two free throws is huge. Got the win, so that’s really good.”

Better than a loss, for sure, which is pretty much how Griffin summed it up.

“I said in here after the game, happy for the win, take the win and move on,” Griffin said. “But this should feel like a loss. I don’t feel good right now. So I hope that’s how we feel collectively as a team and carry that over into tomorrow’s work and the next game.”