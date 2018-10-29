Pistons cranking up 3s at record rate – and losing ground to rest of NBA

DETROIT – The Pistons are shooting more 3-point shots than ever, just as Dwane Casey promised, yet still losing ground in a race that’s been joined by virtually everyone.

Last year’s Pistons took 28.9 3-pointers a game – smashing the franchise record for attempts in a season – and finished 16th in the league. Casey came in and said they had to take more. And they are. The Pistons are taking more than 10 percent more triples so far this season at 32.4 per game, yet they rank only 17th in the NBA.

Casey’s fully prepared to ramp up the attempts even more in order to maximize the edge that shooting 3-pointers at anything close to the league average of 35.4 percent yields over teams that do more of their work from inside the arc.

“I have no problem with that whatsoever,” Casey said. “We’ve turned down some good looks, pump faked ourselves out of some threes. We want to make sure we step into them and take them.”

The Pistons slot slightly above the NBA average of 31.8 3-point attempts a game. The sample sizes are still too small to draw meaningful conclusions, as the Pistons were reminded in Saturday’s 109-89 loss to Boston. They went into the game No. 8 in the NBA in 3-point percentage but a 7 of 37 outing dropped them to 17th at a below-average .324.

Scoring has soared along with the number of 3-point shots to 112.0 points per game, nearly six points above last season’s 106.3. Casey thinks that will outlast the sample-size correction.

“I think it’ll continue,” he said. “I think that’s the new NBA. Everybody this summer, every head coach I talked to, talked about how they want to increase scoring, how they want to up their tempo, play faster, shoot more threes, and it’s coming to fruition. Everybody’s doing it.”

Going into the Boston game, the Pistons ranked 27th in pace, Casey said, with a number that would have ranked No. 3 a season ago. New Orleans ranked first in pace last season at 101.6. That would rank 19th so far this season. Casey said he anticipated playing faster would cause a rise in turnovers, but so far they’ve actually decreased slightly from 14.3 to 14.0 per game.

Defense has always been Casey’s default mode. It’s how he earned a role on Joe B. Hall’s Kentucky powerhouses back in the ’70s and what he saw build a winner as a young assistant coach in the NBA. But he’s changed with the game and understands the currency of today’s NBA is scoring efficiency predicated on volume 3-point shooting.

“Back in the ’90s in Seattle, we hung our hat on defense,” he said. “But the NBA has changed. Over the last five or six years, I’ve changed gradually to the analytical game. If you don’t stay with it, then you’re going to be left behind. So I’ve changed dramatically over the last few years. Sometimes we get too caught up in numbers, because they are people, but the new math in the basketball and football and baseball is here to stay.”