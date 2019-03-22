Pistons crank up the D, turn a desert nail-biter into a blowout

PHOENIX – Foul trouble dictated Andre Drummond sit for the last nine minutes of the third quarter, which meant he was fresh and ready to go at the start of the fourth quarter – the time he usually takes a break and Dwane Casey turns the game over to his second unit.

So there was Drummond out with a lineup he usually cheers from the sideline, one that included him with Thon Maker – a fairly menacing 1-2 punch of sideline-to-sideline 7-footers – Ish Smith, Langston Galloway and Luke Kennard.

And five minutes into the quarter, a nail-biter had turned into a blowout.

“We got some stops, got out and ran,” said Blake Griffin, who returned after a one-game break to allow him to catch his breath for a frenzied final three weeks of the regular season. “I thought we got a couple of easy ones and once you see a couple go through, that helps the rhythm, helps the momentum. Defensively, we were a lot better in the fourth.”

Neither team led by double digits until Luke Kennard’s steal and layup with 9:23 left put the Pistons ahead by 11. A few minutes later, it was 20. The Pistons needed the win – especially with Portland, Golden State and Denver looming to complete their four-game road trip – and got it, 118-98. They retained the No. 6 playoff spot a game ahead of Brooklyn and two up on Miami, both idle on Thursday.

“We wanted to make sure we kept the starters on the bench and try to tamp it down and make sure they couldn’t score any more,” Galloway said. “We got a few stops – one, two, three – and we said, ‘Hey, let’s keep building on this.’ Next thing you know, you look up at that scoreboard and it’s 15. That’s it. They’re done.”

Galloway was part of the storm troopers Dwane Casey sent in waves at Phoenix All-Star Devin Booker, one of the NBA’s dynamic scorers. He had 15 in the first quarter when Phoenix shot 68 percent, but finished with 26. Bruce Brown drew the start on him with Galloway and Wayne Ellington also taking spins.

“He’s a special talent,” Griffin said. “He finds a way to get it done with all that attention on him every night. We gave him a lot of attention and deservedly so, but ultimately we relied on our guys to just make it hard for him. You’re not going to stop somebody like that. You’ve got to make it hard for him.”

Booker made 7 of his first 8 shots, then only 1 of 9. The Pistons, coming off of a lethargic defensive outing in surrendering 126 points in a loss to Cleveland, gave up 48 to Phoenix in the game’s first 17 minutes – then only 50 in the last 31.

“Deep down the line, we just got sick of not executing defensively,” said Maker, who contributed 10 points, six rebounds and three blocked shots in 28 minutes. “Coach got into us and told us early in the game, it’s not about them. It’s not who they are. We’ve got to respect them. Those types of teams play free. So we just had to amp it up a little bit.”

“We locked in, flipped the switch and we got it done,” Casey said. “I thought L.G., Bruce, Wayne did a heck of a job on one of the top shooters in our league in Booker. That’s how we have to be locked in and focused.”

The Pistons had to lean on their 3-point shooting at the other end, at least until their defense helped produced some transition scoring chances. They finished 17 of 42 from the arc, but at one point in the third quarter the Pistons were 14 of 30 from the 3-point line and only 10 of 30 inside the arc. In the first half, the Pistons were an astonishing 5 of 22 in the paint, finishing 15 of 41.

Ellington, coming off of his Pistons high of 25 points on Monday, led them with 23 points, hitting 6 of 10 triples. Griffin added 17 points, but hit just 4 of 17 shots and 2 of 11 from the 3-point arc.

“I felt like my rhythm was a little off tonight,” he said. “I almost had too many off days – not playing Monday and then we didn’t practice Tuesday and yesterday’s practice was very light. I hadn’t really gotten to get up and down and scrimmage. (The rest) definitely came at a good time and moving forward we’ll make sure we use that to our advantage.”