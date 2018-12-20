Pistons claim a wild West shootout as late triple barrage nets OT win

FAST BREAKDOWN

Three quick breakdowns from Wednesday night’s 129-123 overtime win over the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center

WILD WEST SHOOTOUT – A game where both teams fired blanks from the perimeter for three quarters turned into a wild west shootout that went to overtime after the Pistons used a 40-point fourth quarter to erase a 14-point deficit, hitting 9 of 13 3-pointers in the quarter to fuel their comeback. Andre Drummond’s put-back with less than a second left got the Pistons to overtime, where he joined in the 3-point party by hitting a big shot to help the Pistons escape with a greatly satisfying win. Blake Griffin, who missed the Pistons morning shootaround due to illness, led the Pistons with 34 points while Reggie Bullock added 33. Reggie Jackson scored 24 and played strong down the stretch in the comeback. The Pistons scored the game’s first 12 points and that turned out to be ominous. The Timberwolves – a 12-4 team at home despite taking a losing record into the game – got a timeout less than three minutes into the game, then scored the next 10 points. They took their first lead late in the first half, then used an 8-0 run midway through the second quarter to open breathing room. The Pistons pulled within two midway through the fourth quarter on a Jackson triple and tied it a minute later as the Pistons scored 25 points in just a little more than seven minutes to start the quarter. The Timberwolves came into the game with a 12-4 home record. Derrick Rose scored 33 for Minnesota.

3-POINT STORY – The Pistons came into the game 29th in the NBA in 3-point accuracy at .325 and didn’t help their cause any through three quarters of the season’s 29th game. They were bumping along at 10 of 32 before the fourth quarter started, then got hot in a hurry. Their 20 makes were three off the franchise high of set last April at Memphis and tied their season high. And their 48 attempts set a franchise high, breaking the record of 47. At more than a third of the way through the schedule, the Pistons have taken up residence in the bottom 10 percent in 3-point shooting for the majority of their season to date. They started 1 of 8 and the only make came on Luke Kennard’s rushed attempt to beat the shot clock. The Pistons got all the 3-point shots that could have wanted – 23 in the first half alone – and it’s almost certain that teams are more willing to dare the Pistons to beat them from the arc now and put more bodies on Andre Drummond in the paint to keep him from beating them with offensive rebounds. In the fourth quarter, that came back to burn Minnesota. Reggie Bullock hit 7 of 12 triples and Blake Griffin 5 of 10 to lead the Pistons. Reggie Jackson hit 3 of 5.

TURNOVER PLAGUE– For the fourth straight game, a rash of turnovers played a major role in the Pistons either losing or putting their lead in peril. The Pistons committed five costly turnovers in the third quarter against the Timberwolves and they proved damaging, turned into 10 Minnesota points – well above the average yield per turnover. That was also the case in Monday’s loss to Milwaukee when the Pistons gave up 29 points off of 17 turnovers. Before that, a big lead in Saturday’s win against Boston dwindled when the Pistons committed eight turnovers in the fourth quarter alone, good for seven points. They committed 20 turnovers against the Celtics good for 20 points. And when the Pistons lost a 10-point lead in the final six minutes a week ago at Charlotte, they committed five turnovers in the fourth quarter turned into seven points. The Pistons wound up committing 13 turnovers – a reasonable number, especially for a 53-minute game – but the Timberwolves scored 21 points. The Pistons got just 10 points off of only seven Minnesota turnovers.