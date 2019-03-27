Orlando showdown looms as Pistons embrace chance to ‘show what we’re made of’

DENVER – What’s one step short of do or die? Whatever it is, those are the stakes for the Pistons when they host Orlando.

“Playoff game,” Wayne Ellington said, without pause, when asked about Thursday’s tipoff at Little Caesars Arena against the team breathing down the Pistons’ collective neck. “It’s a Finals game. They’re rolling. Six in a row for those guys. We know the type of game they’re playing. They’ve got that sense of urgency, man. We’ve got to turn ours up. We can’t let nobody come in our house and take a game that’s so important.”

Less than two weeks ago, on March 14, Orlando looked dead in the playoff race at 31-38. But the Magic took advantage of a break in their schedule – seven consecutive games against lottery-bound teams – and have reeled off six straight wins. The last two – a back-to-back over Philadelphia and Miami – have lifted the Magic into the No. 8 spot, a half-game ahead of Miami and a half-game behind the Pistons, now in seventh a half-game behind Brooklyn.

The Pistons go into the Orlando game off of three losses in four nights to the top three teams in the Western Conference – Portland, Golden State and Denver, all by single digits. In each game, a bad stretch turned the tide.

“We’ve just got to play two good halves of basketball,” Ish Smith said after Denver saw a 27-point lead hold up when Blake Griffin’s tying 3-pointer at the buzzer bounced off the rim. “If we do that, then the sky’s the limit. And I’m not just saying about getting in; I’m talking about further. But we’ve got to play that type of consistent basketball. Then there’s not really too many teams who want to see us.”

The Pistons haven’t lost at home since Feb. 2, winning nine straight at Little Caesars Arena. Five of their eight remaining games come at home, where they are 23-13.

“We’ve got to keep it going,” said Ellington, yet to experience a loss in a Pistons uniform at home since joining the team after the trade deadline. “We’re comfortable at home. Seems like we’ve been getting it done at home, for whatever reason. We’ve got that home crowd behind us, it feels good. It’s a good thing that we’re going home.”

“In those nine games, our fans have been great,” Griffin said. “They’ve been a difference maker in a lot of those games for us. But it’s been our attitude and the way we’ve played basketball. Like I keep talking all season, we put a product on the floor that we can be proud of and that Detroit can be proud of. So that’s what we’ve got to do and we’ll be fine. The rest of the season, we’ll be fine.”

Griffin emerged from the Denver game relatively upbeat, sensing something in the resolve the Pistons exhibited in their second-half comeback though disappointed at the first half that necessitated it.

“I liked our fight,” he said. “If we play like that the rest of the season, we’ll be all right.”

The Pistons are 2-1 this season against Orlando, losing only on Evan Fournier’s buzzer beater at Orlando on Dec. 30. The Pistons won in overtime at Little Caesars on Jan. 16. Griffin isn’t attempting to downplay the magnitude of Thursday’s showdown.

“Especially this time of year, these games are all huge. A game like this, it’s a good test for us. Being this close to the end of the regular season, this close to the playoffs, you want to see guys come out and fight like this is the playoffs. And that’s going to be my message to everybody.”

Dwane Casey’s message will be much the same with a twist. He wants his players to grasp the weight of the moment but also to embrace it for the joy it should bring them.

“My hat’s off to our players for fighting back from (seven) under .500 to getting back above and fighting and scratching to where we are in a tight race,” he said. “It’s fun. It’s exciting for the coaching staff and it should be exciting for the players and fun for the players. That’s the way we’re approaching it.”

Griffin, with far and away the most playoff experience among Pistons starters, measures the Pistons now against where they were when he joined them and at the same juncture of last season.

“This time last year, we were on the outside looking in, four or five games out of the playoffs,” he said. “Not technically eliminated, but pretty much eliminated. This is a chance to lay this foundation in coach Casey’s first year and do what we want to do going forward. This is a great place for us to be. It’s a good test for us. We’ll show what we’re made of this next week and a half.”