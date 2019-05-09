The only winning draft strategy: Throw your depth chart out the window

AUBURN HILLS – There’s a case to be made for the Pistons dealing their first-round draft pick – stick around and I’ll make it one of these days – but for the purposes of today’s exercise let’s say they keep it.

How should they spend the 15th pick in next month’s draft?

The same way teams should always – always – spend it: Get the player you expect to have the best shot at leaving the greatest imprint on the NBA in a reasonable time frame. Throw your depth chart out the window.

What’s reasonable? You get four years of relatively cheap labor on a rookie contract. You want to know what you have by the end of the second year, at least, to shape the decision to pick up third- and fourth-year options.

A generation ago, you could maybe move consideration of your roster needs up a notch or two higher, though even then there’s a graveyard full of general manager tombstones for guys who picked on positional need foremost.

If you want extreme examples of how teams benefited by disregarding depth charts, let’s look at two recent 15th overall picks that worked out OK.

In 2011, San Antonio had a solid veteran in Richard Jefferson at small forward and Danny Green, two years into his career, capable of playing there. The Spurs saw value in dealing a promising young guard, George Hill, to Indiana for the 15th pick they used on Kawhi Leonard.