Numbers say Pistons should have won – but they add up to a 4th straight loss

DETROIT – Some loud underlying numbers said the Pistons should have won. And in another time maybe that would count as encouraging. But when they added up to a fourth straight loss, all they took away was frustration.

The Pistons got up a whopping 19 more shots than New Orleans, a combination of committing eight fewer turnovers and amassing nine more offensive rebounds.

And they came away with a 60-54 edge in paint points against the team that leads the league in point production in that area.

But New Orleans got its 54 points by making 27 of 35 shots in the paint; the Pistons needed 59 shots, making 30, for their 60 paint points.

“You’ve got to get every chippy, every free throw you can when you’re struggling to shoot like we are right now,” Dwane Casey said after the 116-108 loss to drop the Pistons to 13-11 a week after they’d gone to 13-7 on a five-game win streak that included victories over the two Western Conference finalists from a season ago, Houston and Golden State. “We had some great looks.”

It wasn’t just shots near the rim that proved troublesome for the Pistons. Their woeful 3-point shooting corrected itself only in the third quarter, when they hit 5 of 7 to rally back from 16 points down. Otherwise, the Pistons – who came into the game tied for last in 3-point percentage at 31.6 – made just 4 of 22.

And at the free-throw line, the Pistons got one more attempt (24-23) than New Orleans but scored seven fewer points in an eight-point loss.

“I think we’re tops in the league in wide-open shots,” Blake Griffin said. “So we’re getting good shots. We’ve just got to knock ’em down.”

Don’t blame Griffin. He did more than his part, scoring 35 points on 13 of 25 shooting, 4 of 9 from the 3-point arc. Don’t blame Langston Galloway, either. He scored a season-best 24 points and hit 4 of 10 triples. The rest of the team was 1 of 10 with rookie Bruce Brown claiming the only other make.

“I think we took a lot of shots – they just weren’t falling,” Brown said. “But we’re going to keep shooting and the next game, we’ll knock ’em down.”

Brown and Galloway again got expanded roles – Brown starting, Galloway playing a season-high 37 minutes – because the Pistons were without three of their top seven scorers for a second straight game: Ish Smith, Reggie Bullock and Stanley Johnson.

Andre Drummond supported Griffin with 23 points and 19 rebounds, though he probably was first in line at the frustration counter after shooting 10 of 23, almost all of them coming within arm’s length of the basket. The Pistons got only nine points from their three other starters though, including zero for Glenn Robinson III and two for Reggie Jackson on 1 of 6 shooting in 26 minutes. Jackson and Jose Calderon combined for 16 assists with just one turnover, but also for only two points.

“The second unit is doing a great job,” Griffin said. “At times, our first unit has done that but we’ve been a little banged up. Some guys out of the lineup. We can always make up for that by executing a little bit better.”

The Pistons caught a break when Anthony Davis spent most of the first half in the locker room after colliding with Griffin midway through the first quarter and banging up his hip. He didn’t start the second half, but came back with 10 minutes left in the third quarter. The Pistons killer – he averages more than 30 a game against them, the most of any active NBA player – finished with just five points, but Jrue Holiday (37 points, 14 of 22 shooting and 6 of 10 from the 3-point line) and Julius Randle (28 on 11 of 19 shooting) combined for 65 points.

“It’s a tough matchup for Bruce,” Casey said of the Brown-Holiday pairing. “I this he competed his butt off, but he’s just too crafty to contain him by himself. We tried to put Reggie over on him, but he had his way against us. He was the head of the snake – and Randle did a heck of a job on his iso(lation). You let a team like that shoot 53 percent, then 40 percent from three, then that’s a problem.”

A problem that becomes insurmountable when the Pistons continue to misfire with regularity. It doesn’t get any easier. They shooed out of Little Caesars Arena to fly to Philadelphia, where a back to back with the 18-9 76ers, who had Sunday off, awaits them.