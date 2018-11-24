No shortage of heroes as Pistons avenge Houston loss with OT win

DETROIT – There were no shortage of candidates to be first on the marquee, but it’s always better to get fourth billing in a win than star in a loss. And so the Pistons – in a rematch with Houston, two nights after losing by two on the road, a circumstance that made it feel like a playoff game, amplified by a playoff-like atmosphere – won, indeed.

They won because Reggie Jackson scored 18 points in the fourth quarter and overtime, recalling the Jackson of 2015-16 before leg injuries wrecked his past two seasons.

They won because Andre Drummond recorded his sixth 20-20 in the season’s first 16 games and ruined at least a half-dozen Houston possessions with three steals and five blocked shots.

They won because Blake Griffin’s triple with 2.6 seconds left helped get them to overtime, his 28 points coming on the heels of his 37 at Houston.

And they won because Dwane Casey took rookie Bruce Brown out of mothballs and he did as well as anyone could have to bottle up the irrepressible James Harden – and also hit two clutch free throws in the fourth quarter after stripping Harden and then surviving Harden’s decapitating foul to prevent his breakaway dunk.

“It felt like a playoff game,” Drummond said after a 23-point, 20-rebound outing. “We didn’t miss a beat. We took our mistakes from the game before and we didn’t let it happen again.”

Plus/minus can be a misleading statistic on some nights, but the Pistons were clearly better with Drummond and Brown on the floor and plus/minus agreed. Drummond finished plus-16 and – critically, after being in foul trouble all night at Houston – picked up just one foul, enabling him to go for 44 minutes.

Brown played 25 minutes off the bench and nearly all of them came glued to Harden. After going 5 of 7 in a 15-point first quarter – when Brown didn’t guard him at all – Harden went 4 of 20 over the final three quarters and overtime. He still finished with 33 points, going 12 of 14 at the line, but Brown picked up just two fouls.

“He kind of lulls you to sleep. You don’t know if he’s going to shoot or attack your top foot,” said Brown, who was a plus-18, scored seven points and had three steals and said, “I didn’t go into the game thinking I’d touch the floor.

“I just tried to keep him to his right hand and not foul him on threes. I haven’t played many players, but he’s definitely the hardest player I’ve ever guarded in my lifetime right now.”

“Very impressive,” Casey said of his rookie’s mettle. “The key thing is he did it without fouling. That was the most impressive thing. He was very disciplined in what he did. He kept his hands back.”

“Discipline” was Casey’s buzzword for the game. He used it not only to describe Brown’s defense on Harden, but in lauding Drummond’s interior defense, team defense and Jackson’s coldly efficient finish after starting the game 1 of 8.

“It was one of his better offensive games,” Casey said. “His decisions, his discipline is what I would speak about. Reggie always had the ability to score. I think he’s just getting back to some level of conditioning. You sit out as long as he did with his injuries, it’s difficult.”

“That’s good to see him play like that,” Drummond said. “He played aggressive and he played within himself. He was playing without thinking. I feel like he’s been thinking a lot these past couple of weeks. He’s been going pretty much the past two years, so trying to fight it out. Tonight was the Reggie Jackson we all know.”

Ten of Jackson’s points – and Jackson finished with a plus-17 – came in overtime as the Pistons took the lead for good on Griffin’s patient – disciplined, you might say – feed to Reggie Bullock for a corner three with 2:52 to go. The Rockets were trying to hide Harden, who’d just picked up his fifth foul, and Griffin punished him for an easy basket to tie the score on the previous possession and then drew the defense and found Bullock when the Rockets flopped Harden to him.

With the Pistons widening the lead to eight after Jackson knocked down three free throws when he milked a late shot-clock foul and then hit a tough banked runner, Griffin urged the crowd the go full throat – to an overwhelming response.

“That was great,” Casey said of the crowd. “We need that. I know fans here are just waiting to have a rocking arena. We’ve got to give them something to get excited about. It’s coming. It’s growing.”