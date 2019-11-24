A night after getting a glimpse of vintage Griffin, Pistons see similar from Rose

MILWAUKEE – The Pistons got a glimpse of vintage Blake Griffin on Friday night and the same sampling of Derrick Rose on Saturday night. They come out of the weekend the same six games under .500 as they started it – Friday’s rout of Atlanta was countered by Saturday’s shorthanded loss at powerhouse Milwaukee – but the Pistons count it as a definitive step forward.

“For sure. You can see we’re building and moving in the right direction,” Langston Galloway said after the game got away from the Pistons with a six-minute scoring drought to start the fourth quarter, turning an eight-point deficit into a 20-point cushion that Milwaukee used to seal a 104-90 win. “Slowly but surely. We’re going to take it as a win and continue to build. Once we get all our pieces together, we’re going to be a tough team to beat.”

The Pistons were missing three starters at Milwaukee – Griffin sat on the second night of the back to back after scoring 24 on Friday, Tony Snell missed his third straight game and Reggie Jackson’s absence since the season’s second game continues – but showed Dwane Casey the competitiveness he hoped to see.

“There’s no close except in horseshoes and hand grenades,” he said, “but I thought our guys came out and competed. It was a great example of where you have to execute against one of the top defensive teams in the league when the pressure’s on. But for the most part, I thought our intensity, our fight, our grit was there.”

What wasn’t there was their 3-point shooting. Playing the back to back with a short bench meant the Pistons probably needed to exceed their season 3-point percentage of 40 percent to have a puncher’s chance. Instead, they made less than 30 percent, hitting 10 of 35.

“Same shots we were getting last night were all short,” Casey said. “Back to back, but that’s the NBA. That’s why you get in great physical condition.”

For much of the night, the one thing the Pistons had going for them offensively was Rose. When the Pistons fell behind 24-12 in the first quarter and seemed on the verge of being put away early, it was Rose who brought them back within three at quarter’s end. When Milwaukee stretched the lead to 17 midway through the third quarter, it was Rose who pulled them within eight.

He finished with 20 points and six assists in 26 tidy minutes, looking like the jet who started the season so impressively before a hamstring shut him down for four straight games and five of six.

“It’s going to be a process,” Rose said. “I know that it’s going to be a long season. It’s going to be a lot of ups and downs. I’m not trying to rush. When I’m out there, my biggest thing – like I always say – is turnovers. I’m not worried about the offensive part. It’s about me playing a lot of games and just catching my rhythm and playing my game and being aggressive.”

When the Pistons had Atlanta down 23 points after three quarters Friday, the question on the minds of outsiders was whether Casey would sit Griffin for the fourth quarter to possibly get minutes from him on Saturday. Instead, Griffin played more than nine minutes of the fourth to total a season-high 33. That was by design, Casey said, on the advice of the medical staff to allow Griffin a breakthrough.

“It’s game conditioning,” Casey said before Saturday’s game. “Getting a feel, a rhythm for the game. I think it’s the most important thing that we can do with him and Derrick, also. It’s different once you get out there and start going up and down for real. This is basically Blake’s and Derrick’s preseason.”

Afterward, he said, “I think any time those guys get their extended minutes, it’s going to help them. It’s very difficult when you’re on a minutes restriction, especially for star players. Role players, a little bit different. But star players, it’s very difficiult to come in and get a rhythm, get a feel for the game. I think the more minutes Blake and Derrick both get, it’s going to help them.”

With Griffin and Rose unavailable so many nights so far and limited on others, the spotlight – and opposition game planning – has focused on Luke Kennard to make plays and provide scoring. He’s taken the strides Casey hoped he would, but Kennard’s hit a 3-point lull – he’s 4 of 21 over his last four games – and comes out of the weekend with hip and hand injuries that affected him.

“It’s the respect factor,” Casey said. “He’s one of the top shooters in the NBA and one of the top playmakers at the two position. You’re going to get a healthy amount of respect. People are not just going to let you walk in, sashay down and get your shot. They’re going to be into you physically, try to get into you mentally. That’s the challenge when you have become one of the top shooters in the league.”

Kennard’s adjustment to the newfound attention he’s earned will be eased, of course, by getting both Griffin and Rose back at or near full speed – together.

“It’s the NBA season,” Rose said. “What we got? Seventy-some games left?” Well, 66, but close enough. “We didn’t get to game 20, 25 yet to figure out what type of team we are. We’re banged up right now. We have a lot to learn with the team. But the great thing about it, the only way we can go is up now.”