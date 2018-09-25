Training Camp, presented by Flagstar: A new era opens: Dwane Casey’s reign starts with a training camp in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR – A year after opening a new arena, this season the Pistons open a new era. Dwane Casey, reigning NBA Coach of the Year, is in after Stan Van Gundy’s four-year run ended with a 39-win season and a second straight trip to the lottery.

Casey took questions at Monday’s media day at Little Caesars Arena, then accompanied the team here where the Pistons open training camp this morning at the University of Michigan’s Player Development Center, named for former Pistons owner and U of M graduate and benefactor William Davidson.

They’ll practice twice apiece on Tuesday and Thursday, once apiece on Wednesday and Friday and break camp on Saturday with a noon scrimmage open to the public.

Injuries to Reggie Jackson, costing him a total of 67 games, undermined the past two seasons and stalled the momentum the Pistons gained when they won 44 games and snapped a six-year playoff drought in 2015-16.

Jackson was given a clean bill of health, confirmed by an MRI of last year’s severe right ankle sprain, over the weekend. Because he was limited in his off-season work and barred from on-court drills, the Pistons will be cautious in his return – though the expectation is that he’ll be ready for the regular-season opener.

Luke Kennard also was limited over the summer after suffering a minor knee injury in early July. He, like Jackson, is cleared but likely will be held out of some training camp drills. Jon Leuer, who underwent knee surgery in early August after suffering a meniscus tear in his right knee, has been cleared to run but will be held out of contact drills. Leuer said he expects to be ready for the Oct. 17 opener.

Ed Stefanski was hired in May by Pistons owner Tom Gores as senior adviser. He effectively replaced Van Gundy on the administrative side and saw the overhaul of the front office. Pat Garrity and Andrew Loomis are holdovers from Van Gundy’s front office, Garrity serving as one of three assistant general managers under Stefanski.

Malik Rose comes over from Atlanta’s front office and Sachin Gupta, most recently a consultant with the Houston Rockets, are the two other assistant GMs. Gregg Polinsky, longtime NBA personnel executive, was hired to the other key front-office spot as director of player personnel overseeing pro, college and international scouting staffs.

The Pistons also changed up their medical and training staffs. Longtime trainer and strength coach Arnie Kander is serving as a consultant and helped lead the search that resulted in bringing in Bernard Condeveaux as medical director and Jim Scholler as head trainer.

The Pistons – for the second straight year and in keeping with the NBA’s move to shorten the preseason to allow for fewer back-to-back games during the regular season – will play only five preseason games, opening at Oklahoma City on Oct. 3 and at home on Oct. 8. The regular-season opener will be Oct. 17 at home against Brooklyn.

Here’s a breakdown of the roster for training camp: