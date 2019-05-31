Mock roundup: Indiana’s Langford leader in the clubhouse for Pistons pick at 15

AUBURN HILLS – Huh. So I decided to rummage around and see if there was any clarity emerging on the NBA draft, especially regarding what the lottery looks like given that the Pistons are picking one spot outside of it.

I expected mock drafts to be an absolute jumble with nearly as many names parceled out to the Pistons as mock drafts conducted. Then the first four I looked up – ESPN.com, SI.com, The Athletic and Bleacher Report – all had the same player routed to the Pistons: Romeo Langford.

It got considerably less uniform after that, though, so make of it what you will.

The names are the usual suspects – with one extreme outlier.

Mostly what this should tell you is that nobody really knows anything at this point other than Zion Williamson is going No. 1 to New Orleans.

Here’s a look at what some of the most popular NBA websites are saying about the Pistons and the 15th pick with comments when provided: