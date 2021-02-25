Minus Grant, frisky Pistons put up a fight before running out of gas at New Orleans

FAST BREAKDOWN

Three quick observations from Wednesday night’s 128-118 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Arena

YOUTH, SERVED – The Pistons sat their leading scorer, Jerami Grant, and somehow managed to record their highest-scoring first quarter and first half of the season with 39 and 69 points. They played rookies Isaiah Stewart, Saddiq Bey and Saben Lee together for long stretches and – despite playing a back to back against a rested New Orleans Pelicans team – led for much of the game and were tied to start the fourth quarter before they ran out of steam and scoring punch. The Pelicans took the lead early in the fourth quarter with a lineup that featured Zion Williamson at center and he was a handful, finishing with 30 points. But the Pistons wrapped up a five-game road trip feeling pretty good about their future with strong showings from all three rookies plus young fourth-year pros Josh Jackson and Dennis Smith Jr. Stewart recorded his third double-double (11 points, 10 rebounds) and Bey and Lee scored 13 points apiece. A night after Smith Jr. and Lee combined for 35 points in Tuesday’s win at Orlando, the Pistons got another dynamic night from their new 1-2 punch at point guard. Smith added 11 points and six assists and neither he nor Lee committed a turnover. Jackson led the Pistons with 25 points to lead a bench that contributed 63 points. Mason Plumlee, who recorded his first career triple-double against New Orleans when they met in Detroit on Feb. 14, had another big game with 21 points, nine rebounds, seven assists and four blocked shots.

THEN THERE WERE NONE – Jerami Grant played in each of the first 31 Pistons games this season – the only player on the roster to have done so – but that streak ended with Wednesday’s loss. Dwane Casey said it was strictly to rest Grant and came at the advice of Pistons medical staffers. Grant’s 36.3 minutes a game are a career high and up nearly 10 minutes a game from last season with Denver. With Grant sitting, Sekou Doumbouya stepped in to make his second start of the season and things started well enough. Shooting just 26 percent from the 3-point arc this season, Doumbouya hit his first triple attempt and picked up three quick assists, but picked up two fouls in the first nine minutes. His fourth and fifth fouls came in the first six minutes of the third quarter and after making his first shot, Doumbouya missed his next four. He finished with three points and four assists with one rebound in 23 minutes.

BACK-TO-BACK ENERGY – The fact the Pistons had as much in the tank as they did to end a road trip that began in Chicago a week earlier – a last-minute switch from the scheduled Dallas start, aborted when the Texas snowstorm forced a change of plans – bodes well for a busy second half. The NBA released the remainder of the schedule earlier Wednesday afternoon and the Pistons will play eight sets of back-to-back games and pack 36 games into a 67-day window that starts March 11 and ends May 16. That’s about the average, though, as 13 teams have more than eight back to backs and only three have seven or fewer. The Pistons open the second-half home schedule on March 15 against San Antonio. They’ll play seven of the season’s final eight games at home, including the May 16 finale against Miami.