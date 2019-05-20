Michigan’s Brazdeikis ‘leaning toward staying’ in draft after combine, Pistons workout

AUBURN HILLS – Ignas Brazdeikis was probably gone even if John Beilein hadn’t taken the most shocking college-to-NBA leap of the spring. He was probably gone even before sailing through the NBA draft combine without any red flags popping up on either production or character fronts.

He’s not for sure staying in the NBA draft, but …

“Definitely leaning toward staying in for sure,” he said after taking part in one of two six-man workout groups the Pistons hosted on Monday. “Talk to my agent and we’re going to make an announcement soon about it.”

Brazdeikis surely didn’t hurt his cause at the combine where he competed both Thursday and Friday in 5-on-5 scrimmages and showed the toughness and scoring versatility that made him so integral to Michigan’s unexpected run at a Big Ten title and a No. 2 seed in the NCAA tournament.

“I felt comfortable among the best players. I felt really good out there,” he said. “That definitely plays a role, but my intention from the start was to stay in the entire time and get drafted as high as I could.”

One month from the NBA draft, the workouts might be expected to include mostly guys on the fringes, but the Pistons hosted five players ranked in ESPN’s top 60 on Monday and four of them were included in Brazdeikis’ group.

The 6-foot-7¼ Brazdeikis is ranked 46th by ESPN.com. The highest-rated prospect hosted by the Pistons, according to ESPN, is 6-foot-8 Louis King of Oregon at 35. LSU’s Naz Reid, 6-foot-9½, checks in at 48. Virginia Tech point guard Justin Robinson is 52nd and Mississippi State shooting guard Quinndary Weatherspoon is 57th.

King and Reid, like Brazdeikis, are one and dones. Both are New Jersey prep products who’ve known each other since the seventh grade and were McDonald’s All-Americans a year ago. Robinson and Weatherspoon are four-year college players. King, Reid and Weatherspoon, as well as Brazdeikis, were combine invitees. Robinson was at the G League elite camp held in Chicago prior to the combine.

The Pistons hold the 45th pick in the second round, a range where any of the five players are realistic possibilities.

For Brazdeikis – who said his agent believes his draft range is anywhere from 20 to around 40 – to sell the Pistons, they’d have to project him as having the ability to transfer his multi-level scoring ability from college to the NBA and to be able to guard proficiently at one position, at minimum.

Brazdeikis felt he showed off his scoring ability in Monday’s workout, confirmed by Robinson.

“I think it’s something about left-handers,” he said. “He has a sweet stroke. He’s a good player. I never really got to watch him as much during college because I had to focus on us, but being out there with him, he was good.”

Brazdeikis is aware that teams are probably watching his ability to guard more intently in draft workouts with an eye toward determining if he can move his feet well enough on the perimeter or hold up against more conventional power forwards near the rim.

“I think that has been a question my entire life, but I think I’ve proven it day in and day out,” he said. “I think I can guard from two to four, actually. I’m confident in myself guarding those positions and I think I fit in well guarding perimeter players. The bigger four men, I think I’m physical enough to guard them, definitely.”

The player on the current Pistons roster whom Brazdeikis most resembles is Svi Mykhailiuk, similarly sized and similarly versatile. Brazdeikis is the more physical, Mykhailiuk the more skilled shooter. And if you want another clue why Brazdeikis was always predisposed to stay in the draft, consider: Despite four years at Kansas and one NBA season under his belt, Mykhailiuk is only 19 months older than Brazdeikis, who’ll turn 21 in January.

He was always on a path to the NBA and he accomplished enough at Michigan in his freshman season to move up his timetable.

“I think I’ve done a great job this year to show many different aspects of my game,” he said. “I think I’m mature enough and I think I have the mentality to succeed at the next level.”