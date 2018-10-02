Life in the League, presented by Jeep: Comedy By Blake

Blake Griffin is a man of many talents on the basketball court and the five-time All-Star has recently tried his hand at a new skill: stand-up comedy.

“People’s number one fear is public speaking. Stand-up comedy is that, but then you also have to make everybody laugh at the same time,” Griffin says.

You may have seen him battling Jeff Ross in a roast battle or acting in the comedy movie The Female Brain, and he’s also using his love of comedy to do some good, partnering with Red Bull the last few years for a charity event in the offseason called Comedy By Blake featuring both stand-up comedy and sketch comedy with some of Griffin’s funny friends.

“It’s a fun thing for me to do to kind of have a night of laughs and everybody hanging out and having a good time,” Griffin says.



How does comedy compare to basketball? Totally different, he says.

“I’m terrified to go out there and do (comedy). Basketball, I’ve been doing my whole life. You have teammates out there with you to help you out … It’s kind of an intellectual exercise for me. Being able to take an idea, make it somewhat relatable and see the humor in it is a fun exercise for me.”