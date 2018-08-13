Leuer’s injury – if it costs him any time – an opportunity for Ellenson, but for others, too

AUBURN HILLS – Last week’s news that Jon Leuer underwent surgery to repair knee cartilage damaged during off-season workouts brought about a knee-jerk response: Henry Ellenson, big opportunity, next man up.

And, to be sure, it is that. But it’s 2018. Coaches have never been less beholden to depth charts. It’s likely no more an opportunity for Ellenson as it is for anyone else. NBA lineups have become like NFL offensive lines: The goal is to get the five best out there.

Before we get ahead of ourselves, it remains to be seen how gaping this opening to playing time is for anyone. The severity of Leuer’s injury remains unknown. There are six weeks until training camp opens and that’s about right for recovery from cartilage repair if it’s a relatively benign injury.

But the range on cartilage injuries can be dramatic. It used to be that ACL tears were career killers for athletes but today athletes recover beautifully from ligament tears. Surgeons can slice out a piece of tendon and use it to replicate the damaged ligament with no loss of strength or function. But there’s still no reliable way to replicate cartilage lost to injury and in extreme cases – think Brandon Roy, on a path to the Hall of Fame – careers are cut short.

If Leuer’s injury causes him to miss any part of the regular season, Dwane Casey will have options that go well beyond waving Ellenson into the game whenever Blake Griffin needs to sit.

There aren’t many power forwards who’ll physically overwhelm Stanley Johnson. There were members of Stan Van Gundy’s previous coaching and front-office staffs who felt Johnson’s NBA future was at power forward. Glenn Robinson III would match up well – and, in fact, might have mismatch advantages – with many of the power forwards coming off of NBA benches.

Using one or both for minutes at power forward would open up playing time at small forward that could be filled by using more of Reggie Bullock and Luke Kennard together. The depth created by Ed Stefanski’s off-season moves – drafting Bruce Brown and Khyri Thomas, signing Jose Calderon and Zaza Pachulia in addition to Robinson – allows Bullock and Kennard the freedom to play at either wing spot.

Brown and Thomas are advanced defensively for rookies, both will be 22 by the time training camp opens and they were among the strongest players tested at the NBA draft combine in May – Brown, in fact, the strongest. The usual holdups to playing time for rookies don’t exist for Brown and Thomas.

Calderon’s superb 3-point shooting and size give him opportunities to play off of the ball, as well, if Casey wants to use Brown, Bullock and Kennard at small forward.

All of those ripple effects of Leuer’s injury, though viable options, become unnecessary if Ellenson hits his mark the way Casey and his staff expect he will. His unique skill set becomes especially intriguing at center on the bench unit where Ellenson would give the Pistons the ability to play not only with five on the perimeter but with a center capable of playing off the dribble.

He’s spending his summer in Los Angeles, far and away the off-season training base of choice for NBA players. For Ellenson, the added benefit of that will be access to the best possible summer five-on-five scrimmages on the planet. That’s what he needs more than anything after two years of intense individual workouts and NBA practices but precious little real basketball experience.

There’s a heavy dose of irony in the fact that just as Leuer’s injury potentially creates opportunity for Ellenson this season, Leuer’s injury last season served as a drag on Ellenson’s development. The Pistons didn’t have the luxury of sending Ellenson to Grand Rapids of the G League because of the depth issues Leuer’s injury created, yet the level of play from Anthony Tolliver ahead of Ellenson blocked his path to playing time.

Tolliver won’t impede Ellenson’s chances this season, his exit in free agency in part a reflection on Stefanski and Casey’s belief in the team’s youth, Ellenson included. If Leuer’s injury winds up costing him any part of the regular season, Ellenson will come to camp with that wind in his sails. He won’t be the only one.