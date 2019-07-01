A lengthy Summer League checklist reflects Pistons influx of young talent

LAS VEGAS – Juggling a rotation is one of the most delicate aspects of an NBA coach’s responsibility. It’s not usually a huge concern for Summer League coaches.

But Sean Sweeney will have to spend considerably more time figuring out how to juggle lineups when the Pistons open practices Tuesday in advance of Friday’s Summer League opener against Croatia. A Summer League roster is typically composed of one or two rookies from the previous season’s roster and one or two drafted prospects with maybe a second-year player thrown in for good measure.

This year’s Pistons Summer League team will have three 2018-19 rookies, three 2019 draft picks and one acclaimed undrafted free agent already signed to a two-way contract.

That makes seven players with more than the possibility but the likelihood of suiting up for the Pistons at some point, if not in 2019-20 then beyond.

And that means the Summer League checklist is longer than it’s been in years for the Pistons. Here are the major developments to track over the two weeks the Pistons will spend in the desert sun.

A starting point for Sekou – The Pistons aren’t going to training camp with Sekou Doumbouya penciled into the rotation, in all likelihood, no matter what he shows them in Las Vegas. But it will be important for establishing a baseline for how the rest of his summer is plotted. They’ll want to see how much he can handle mentally with all that’s thrown at him – from defensive rotations to the demands of a twice-a-day practice routine and a highly structured schedule. Then they’ll want to see where he is on the skills timeline: ballhandling, shooting, cutting, vision, awareness – all the nuances that go into transforming athleticism into production. What they see in games will be the tip of the iceberg; what they see in practices and in individual skills work will be more telling in establishing a foundation for where Doumbouya’s journey will take him – and the rate at which they can expect it to progress.

What’s next for Brown? – Bruce Brown gave the Pistons a reliable perimeter defender as a rookie, that alone helping him lap expectations for the 42nd pick in 2018. It goes a long way toward establishing his role for 2019-20. But for the Pistons to improve, they’ll need more at the other end from Brown. He didn’t shoot 3-pointers well (26 percent) or particularly often (30 percent of his attempts) last season and he’s going to get all the open looks from the arc he can handle until he convinces defenses he’s a threat. Brown’s athleticism and ballhandling skills give him a promising package, but it relies on the threat of a perimeter shot to be able to weaponize it. Dwane Casey has maintained that Brown has a future at point guard. That, too, will be something that bears exploring in Vegas.

Khyri & Svi from 3 – The two other 2018-19 rookies didn’t get anywhere near the exposure Brown got last season, but the gap isn’t nearly as wide as their playing time would lead you to believe. Casey is really high on Khyri Thomas, raving about his tenacity and basketball IQ. Thomas, taken four spots ahead of Brown last June, was a two-time Big East defensive player of the year and there’s not nearly as much projection as with Brown in making the leap to proficiency as a 3-point shooter. Playing time will do him good in Summer League. A tighter handle and better use of his left hand are items to monitor. Svi Mykhailiuk suffered a hand injury not long after the Pistons acquired him, sidelining him for the duration of the season. His size (6-foot-8) and shooting ability – watch him in shooting drills and there’s no mistaking the elite potential – are tantalizing for a team without a long-term answer at small forward. He’s got a chance to compete for minutes next season and Summer League could serve as his launching point. They’ll want to see him compete defensively and gauge how far Mykhailiuk’s playmaking skills – he can put it on the floor and see the court with Casey also musing about some quasi-point guard duties – can carry him.

First impressions – The Pistons have three others to eyeball who might be a big part of their future: second-round pick Deividas Sirvydis, a Lithuanian native who turned 19 earlier this month; two-way combo forward Louis King, who was widely expected to be an early second-round pick but somehow went undrafted after an impressive freshman season at Oregon; and a high-ceiling point guard drafted 57th who shall remain nameless until the NBA signs off on the trade, which isn’t certain to happen before July 6. But he’s got good size and elite athleticism for the position and – depending what happens in free agency – could put himself in position to be the No. 3 point guard. A two-way deal is an option, though they can be converted to standard contracts at any point. Sirvydis is most likely ticketed for another season in Vilnius, where the part owner and general manager is Linas Kleiza, who played for Casey in Toronto. That’s fine with the Pistons. He needs to gain strength but has size (6-foot-8), elite shooting potential and playmaking ability. King was a McDonald’s All-American last season who averaged 13.5 points and 5.5 rebounds, shot 39 percent from the 3-point arc and closed the season on a decided upswing.