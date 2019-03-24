A late 12-0 Portland run ruins the night as Pistons offense breaks down

FAST BREAKDOWN

Three quick observations from Saturday night’s 117-112 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center

FLAT FINISH – With the knowledge that it was perhaps their best shot at winning a game among the final three to wrap up their four-game road trip, the Pistons poured an awful lot into this one. With four minutes to go, it looked like it would pay off. But Portland rattled off 12 straight points and all the Pistons got for about 44 good minutes of basketball was a loss and their hold on a playoff position imperiled. They stayed close early as Portland drained 7 of its first 9 3-point attempts and kept the pressure on the Trail Blazers with their own counterpunching. They took a six-point lead when Ish Smith hit a 3-pointer to open the fourth quarter, saw Portland tie it midway through the quarter but went back up by six on a Blake Griffin triple and an Andre Drummond three-point play with four minutes left. But when the Pistons went scoreless on their next three possessions the Blazers came back to tie it at 109 with 1:58 to play. A fourth straight empty trip cost them the lead when Damian Lillard produced a four-point play with 1:37 to go. Griffin finished with 27 points, Reggie Jackson with 24 and Drummond 19 points and 11 rebounds. The Pistons were in danger of letting the game get away from them early in the second quarter when Portland pushed its lead to double digits, but they got back within three points at halftime and saw the lead pass back and forth through the middle stages of the third quarter despite the fact Portland continued to shoot at well over 50 percent. The Pistons stayed close by taking care of the ball, though four of their eight turnovers came in the fourth quarter, and also scoring efficiently. The Pistons shot 50 percent and hit 14 of 34 from the 3-point arc, but Portland shot 54 percent. Lillard finished with 28 points and nine assists.

NO GROUND GAINED – With C.J. McCollum out with a knee injury, the Pistons needed to win the minutes when Damian Lillard sat. But when Lillard went to the bench after a first quarter in which he scored 11 points and hit all four of his shots – three from the 3-point line – and added four assists and three rebounds, Portland scored the first seven points to turn a four-point lead into a 11-point cushion. Midway through the quarter, with Lillard still sitting, Portland took its biggest lead, 12, before a 6-0 Pistons run pulled them back within six. That forced a Portland timeout and moved Terry Stotts to get Lillard back in the game. The Pistons cut their deficit to three at halftime. In the second half, Lillard sat less than four minutes and the Pistons and Blazers played to a draw. For the game, Portland outscored the Pistons by two points in the approximately 11 minutes Lillard sat.

BENCH PUNCH – Dwane Casey liked what he saw from Luke Kennard and Langston Galloway off the bench. They both entered the game just past the midway point of the first quarter and essentially replaced Wayne Ellington and Bruce Brown for the remainder of the first half. Brown came back for a defensive possession in the last minute of the half, but that was it. Kennard had nine points, two rebounds and three assists in 17 first-half minutes, while Galloway had six points in nearly 16 minutes. In the second half, Casey went a little longer with both Brown and Ellington with the Pistons humming offensively, scoring 24 points in a little more than seven minutes to take a two-point lead. Casey went much longer in the second half with Brown and Ellington, both playing the first 10 minutes before Kennard and Galloway came on for them. Kennard was particularly effective, finishing with 13 points and five assists. Galloway and Ish Smith scored nine apiece.