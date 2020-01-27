On Kobe Bryant and the thunderclap that always announced his Palace entrances

It would begin as a low rumble, a murmur, and build to a simmer and then a low boil. It would start in one section of The Palace of Auburn Hills and ripple to the next and the next – like “The Wave” but for the ears, not the eyes. I’ve never survived a tornado but it felt like the description witnesses often provide – like a train approaching from the distance until it sounds like the tracks are running through your kitchen.

That’s how I’ll remember Kobe Bryant.

Nobody else ever quite shook the place the Pistons called home when they won all three of their NBA championships quite like Kobe. Championships and special moments made it erupt but those were events, not people, realized simultaneously by 20,000 sets of eyes.

The reaction was always anticipated. There was never any wonder what suddenly electrified the audience when they occurred, unlike the second or two of disorientation when the earth would shake and you weren’t sure why until – there he was – No. 24 in purple and gold. Ah, Kobe.

No player – certainly no visiting player – ever sparked that chain reaction of sound and electrical current, the first glimpse of Bryant emerging from the visiting tunnel seen by a few and then a few thousand and – within a matter of seconds – everyone sensing something was happening and ultimately realizing what it was.

LeBron James in the Miami Heat days came close. Michael Jordan in The Palace’s early years? Get real. Fans came to see the Bad Boys crush Jordan. The game, the rivalry, superseded any adulation Jordan inspired.

The Pistons beat Kobe’s Lakers in 2004, of course, for their third NBA championship, but Pistons fans never saw him as the villain that Jordan represented. Not close. Not ever. If there was a villain on that Lakers team, it was Shaq. And as that Finals series grew more distant, the reception for Kobe at The Palace became increasingly adulatory.

By the time he visited for the final time – Dec. 6, 2015 – it would be no exaggeration to say no visiting player ever had so thoroughly and completely become beloved by Pistons fans. Multiply that by 28 other opposing fan bases.