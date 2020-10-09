Khyri Thomas gets a needed boost with Detroit Pistons team camp showing

The Pistons surely will have bigger decisions to make in Troy Weaver’s first off-season as general manager, but maybe none will be deliberated quite like the call that must be made on Khyri Thomas.

Thomas – like fellow third-year, second-round draftees Bruce Brown and Svi Mykhailuik – doesn’t have a guaranteed third year coming. But Brown and Mykhailiuk already have secured their places in the future of a franchise in transition whereas Thomas was robbed of that opportunity by a foot injury that sidelined him for nearly four months last season. He returned two weeks before the NBA pulled the plug March 11 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

All of which meant the team camp the Pistons wrapped up last week was especially meaningful for Thomas. And by everything said about his performance over the course of the three-week camp, Thomas did everything he could to influence the decision in his favor.

“Khyri has shot the ball extremely well,” Thon Maker said as the camp was winding down. “He’s one of the guys who really worked on his game. It helped him come back better.”

Thomas was the 38th pick of the 2018 draft, four spots ahead of Brown and nine spots ahead of Mykhailiuk. Pistons executive Ed Stefanski, a month after being hired by Tom Gores to oversee the front office, traded two future second-rounders to Philadelphia to grab Thomas, who was seen as a strong possibility for the late first round.

A two-time Big East Defensive Player of the Year, Thomas quickly caught the eye of newly hired coach Dwane Casey in his first Summer League practice. And he enjoyed a promising Summer League – until a groin/hamstring injury late in camp sidelined him and hovered over the rest of that summer, allowing Brown to nose ahead of him in the pecking order as training camp opened.

“He was ahead of Bruce when he first got here,” Casey said as team camp closed. “Unfortunately, he got hurt and Bruce took over that position and never gave it back. Right now, they’re competing for those spots and Khyri made a good case for himself in these three weeks we’ve been together.”

Thomas’ strength and length give him the tools to be the sort of versatile perimeter defender in high demand in an NBA where teams are turning over rocks to find players who can enable the switching favored by most coaches, Casey included. On the other end, Thomas has the stuff to be a plus 3-point shooter. He hit 40 percent over his three-year career at Creighton and no one on the roster has a prettier looking shot.

“He’s a long kid, long arms. He can defend some threes in the Eastern Conference,” Casey said. “He’s not a point guard. He’s more of a shooter. He can tread water at the point, but not a true point guard. To win in our league now, you’ve got to have multiple ballhandlers and he can accomplish that. He can be the secondary or third pick-and-roll guy on the court when he has the ball in his hands. The main thing with Khyri is just staying healthy.”

If Casey first noticed Thomas’ doggedness – he called Thomas and Brown “bulldogs” at that first Summer League exposure to them – he soon came to appreciate his basketball IQ, too. When Thomas got a rare chance in his rookie season at first-half minutes in a game at Miami, he and a veteran found themselves within a few feet of each on one offensive set that unraveled. The assumption was the rookie was in the wrong spot, but Casey the next day said Thomas not only knew where he was supposed to be but where all four teammates should have been, too.

Brown and Mykhailiuk got head starts on establishing their careers while Thomas dealt with his lower-body injuries, but Thomas appears to have closed the gap during team camp – and, just maybe, made one decision facing the front office this off-season a little easier to reach.

“Competition’s good for all of us,” Casey said. “That’s the only way we’re going to grow as a team is to have competition at each position. For our young team going forward, having that type of competition on a daily basis is good for us. It’s going to help everybody grow.”