Johnson, Griffin team up for big 4th quarter as Pistons pull away from Suns

FAST BREAKDOWN

Three quick observations from Sunday afternoon’s 118-107 win over the Phoenix Suns at Little Caesars Arena

STANLEY STEAMER – The Pistons won’t be allowed to forget that they took Stanley Johnson over Devin Booker with the No. 8 pick in the 2015 draft, but Johnson lent a heavy dose of credibility to that decision – made by a front office no longer in place – with his fourth-quarter performance when the Pistons needed somebody to slow Booker. Booker, the NBA’s 13th leading scorer at 24.1 points a game, passed that by early in the third quarter and had 29 when he re-entered the game with 10 minutes to play. It was 88-all when Booker returned with 10 minutes to play, already having 29 points, 21 in the first half and a quick seven in the first two minutes of the third quarter. By the time Booker heated up again with a transition three with five minutes to go, the Pistons had opened up a 12-point lead sparked by Johnson. Johnson scored eight of his 14 points in the fourth quarter and also had four rebounds and two steals. Blake Griffin scored 14 of his 18 in the quarter, carrying the Pistons in the final four minutes when Andre Drummond – struggling through a 1 of 8 free-throw performance – was removed. Griffin’s 11 assists helped the Pistons tie their season high of 30.

TURNOVER TROUBLE – The Pistons rank 17th in the NBA with 14.8 turnovers a game, but Dwane Casey’s aim is to cap turnovers at 12 – and the Pistons were well ahead of their pace at halftime. Theirnine first-half turnovers, moreover, were mostly of the costly live-ball variety, leading to 15 Phoenix points. When the Pistons opened the game’s first double-digits lead late in the second quarter at 55-45, two turnovers helped the Suns go on an 8-0 run to close within a basket. Both Andre Drummond and Blake Griffin committed four turnovers in the first half alone. The Pistons reined it in during the third quarter, when they committed just two, but their offense bogged down at the same time and they scored only 21 points while shooting 35 percent. They put both ends together in the fourth quarter, committing just one more turnover while exceeding their third-quarter points total in the first seven minutes.

HAY WEEK – As in, the Pistons better make some of it this week with the Knicks and Bulls, teams that took a cumulative 11-29 record into Sunday play, coming up after the 4-14 Suns. Because after that, the Pistons are in for arguably the roughest stretch of schedule all year – 11 games against likely playoff contenders in a row including two apiece with Milwaukee, Philadelphia and Charlotte. It starts with Saturday-Monday home games against Golden State and Oklahoma City. The Pistons also get New Orleans, Boston and Minnesota in a three-week stretch that runs from Saturday to Dec. 21. The cumulative record of opponents for those 11 games was 91-67 before games played Sunday.