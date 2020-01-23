Jackson sharp in his return as Pistons roll past Sacramento without 3 key players

FAST BREAKDOWN

Three quick observations from Wednesday night’s 127-106 win over the Sacramento Kings at Little Caesars Arena

GIVE AND TAKE – On the night Reggie Jackson returned from a 13-week, 42-game absence, the basketball gods reminded the Pistons not to get too comfortable. Andre Drummond, the most durable Piston, missed the game – a result of the shot to the face he took late in Monday’s game at Washington that cost him a tooth and so swelled his lip and inner mouth that dental repair work was put off until the swelling ebbed. Jackson looked much bouncier than anyone had a reason to expect for a player who’d missed as much time as he had. Jackson, playing in relatively short bursts of five to six minutes, finished with 22 points and four assists in 19 minutes. He could have easily wound up with a handful more assists as two of his first-half passes yielded missed layups and a third resulted in a foul to prevent another layup. Late in the first half, Dwane Casey paired Jackson and Derrick Rose for three minutes and the Pistons spurted to their first real lead during those minutes. The Pistons outscored Sacramento 8-2 during that stretch to push a five-point lead to an 11-point cushion that was never really threatened. Jackson’s 3-pointer to end the third quarter gave the Pistons an 18-point lead that more than held up. Blake Griffin, who was on the Pistons bench for the first time since undergoing left knee surgery earlier this month, and Luke Kennard were again out, joining Drummond on the sidelines.

Bruce Brown and Tim Frazier, who’d helped Derrick Rose patch the point guard position together in Jackson’s absence, also were sidelined for Jackson’s return by the flu bug. Rose scored 22 points, giving him a 10-game stretch of scoring at least 20, matching his career long. Christian Wood led the Pistons with 23 points off the bench, which contributed 63 points to the win.

SEKOU TO THE BENCH – After making 10 straight starts, rookie Sekou Doumbouya came off of the bench against Sacramento. It might have been Dwane Casey reacting to Doumbouya’s last two games, in which he’d shot 3 of 15 and scored a combined 10 points, but it also likely was motivated by the lineup Casey had available. Leaving Derrick Rose out to start with Doumbouya, Thon Maker, Svi Mykhailiuk and Tony Snell would leave the Pistons with only Rose – and perhaps Mykhailiuk – as players who could get their own shot. Minus Drummond’s ability to serve as the fulcrum of the offense with dribble handoffs, Casey opted to start Morris, capable of scoring off the dribble or in the post in addition to his 3-point threat. Doumbouya scored two first-half points but didn’t take a shot in his eight-plus minutes, then missed his only two shots in his first stint off of the bench in the second half before hitting a layup off a nice feed from Reggie Jackson. Doumbouya rebounded well with eight in 21 minutes and finished with four points, missing all three of his 3-point tries.

THON’S FUTURE – The Pistons traded Stanley Johnson a year ago at the trade deadline because he was in the last year of his rookie contract and hadn’t convinced the front office that he should be part of the future beyond that. They dealt him for Thon Maker, who still had another year to get to that point. Well, that point has been reached. The Pistons have an uncertain picture in the middle next season with Christian Wood scheduled to be a free agent and Andre Drummond potentially joining him should he opt out of his contract. Dwane Casey is a fan of Maker’s for his demeanor, selflessness and defensive versatility – especially coveted ingredients for a depth big man. Maker, starting with Andre Drummond sitting out due to his facial injury, finished with 10 points and 10 rebounds – the latter setting a career high – in 22 minutes.