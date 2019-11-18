It’s simple math: Cut out a turnover per quarter and the Pistons turn 4-9 record around

DETROIT – The Pistons are giving away nearly a fifth of their possessions through 13 games but lead the league in 3-point shooting. You can pore over a dizzying amount of statistical data these days – and teams employ a small army of Ivy League whizzes to crunch all variety of numbers – but let’s not overthink it.

If the Pistons had hung on to the basketball a little more often so far and converted those shots never taken into baskets at the rate they’ve connected otherwise, they’d be closer to 9-4 than their current reality of 4-9.

“We’ve got to get that corrected,” Dwane Casey said after Sunday’s practice – the first of three straight practice days before the Pistons next tip off, Wednesday at Chicago. “We cut down one a quarter, two turnovers a quarter, we’re in great shape because of the way we’re shooting the ball.”

The Pistons are 29th in the NBA in turnover percentage, coughing it up on 17.6 percent of their possessions. They’re fifth in shooting overall at .471 and tops in 3-point shooting at .405.

So let’s look at some numbers. Eliminate one turnover per quarter and the Pistons would have had 52 extra possessions and 66 more shots given their 27 percent offensive rebound rate. At a .471 shooting clip, they’d have 31 more baskets, 10 of them triples given their 36 percent 3-point attempt rate. Without factoring in other things – like the number of foul shots per possession – the Pistons project to have scored 72 more points by eliminating one turnover per quarter.

That’s 5.5 more points per game. All else being equal, that flips their point differential from minus 3.5 to plus 2.0.

And even that might understate it because cutting down on turnovers would also improve them defensively, given the issues all teams face – and certainly the Pistons are experiencing – in giving up points in transition off of live-ball turnovers.

The Pistons are 28th in the league in surrendering points off of turnovers at 20.7 a game. Just as the Pistons give up the basketball on nearly a fifth of their possessions, nearly a fifth of the points they surrender – 18.5 percent – come after turnovers.

“Most of our turnovers are preventable,” said Casey, who has stressed the need to make the simple play and resist temptation to try the home-run pass. “Make the easy, open pass. We can cut down on a lot of turnovers by making that simple, boring, fundamental pass.”

A certain number of turnovers are inevitable, of course. Boston leads the league, committing 11.7 a game – or a little less than three per quarter compared to the 4.4 the Pistons commit. Dealing with the aftermath of turnovers was the first thing Casey addressed on Sunday, he said.

“Understanding transition, communication, getting back, stopping the ball,” he said. “We’ve had trouble with that all year.”

With more teams fielding lineups that include five perimeter shooting threats, transition defense requires a cocktail of ingredients: instincts, focus, effort, peripheral vision and anticipation of not only what the offense is seeking but how teammates will respond. Individual players adjust at different rates and getting a roster with nearly half the rotation consisting of first-year Pistons on the same page is another matter.

“I haven’t done a good job of teaching it,” Casey said. “Protect the ball first, protect the rim and then we fan out. If you’re the last man, you go opposite. We’ve been teaching that since training camp. It sounds simple, but it’s difficult and we haven’t done a good job with it. We’ve got to continue to work on it and get better.”

It hasn’t helped that Reggie Jackson has played just two games before the stress reaction in his lower back was discovered or that the two other point guards, Derrick Rose and Tim Frazier, also have been in and out with injuries. Nor have the Pistons benefitted from the schedule; after their last game, Friday’s loss at the buzzer in Charlotte, they were the only NBA team to have played as many as 13 games.

So the three days of practice are welcome and getting Rose and Blake Griffin back from injuries also should help their cause.

“We’ll get better,” Casey said. “We’ll get it.”