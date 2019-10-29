‘It’s all about opportunity’ – Wood aims to make the most of Pistons chances

DETROIT – Through four games, the evidence suggests Dwane Casey and his front office were right about the Pistons bench. It’s going to be their edge most nights – when they can afford to use the mainstays who comprise it in their anticipated roles.

For now, they’re shouldering more than the Pistons expected when they drew up their roster blueprint.

Derrick Rose had his first off night on Monday and still made the game-winning shot as Reggie Jackson missed his second straight game – and he’ll almost certainly miss the next one, Wednesday at Toronto.

Luke Kennard – a starter until Blake Griffin gets back, at least, needed for his scoring and playmaking – struggled for three quarters but made his last three shots, including the 3-pointer that set up Rose for the winner.

Markieff Morris, expected to join Rose and Kennard as second-unit mainstays, has started every game so far as Griffin rehabs from hamstring and knee soreness following last spring’s left knee injury requiring surgery.

And then there’s Christian Wood.

Ten days ago, it was uncertain if he’d make the team. Now he’s a rapidly ascending fan favorite who is gaining traction in his quest to become an equal partner with Rose, Kennard and Morris on Casey’s bench unit.

“It’s all about opportunity,” Wood said after his 19-point, 12-rebound outing in Monday’s 96-94 win over Indiana. “Once opportunity presents itself, I’m going to do the best I can to take advantage of it.”

In scoring and rebounding per 36 minutes, Wood is second to Rose in scoring (24.5 to 29.5 for Rose) and second to Andre Drummond in rebounding (13.9 to 16.7 for Drummond). But Wood is only 10th in minutes played so far at 44 through four games.

More nights like Monday’s, of course, will drive that number up. But Casey will remain judicious in his use of Wood for a few reasons. One is picking favorable matchups for him – avoiding overpowering big men like Indiana’s Domantas Sabonis or power forwards who are really small forwards.

“I think there’s going to come a point where he’s going to be able to guard those guys, but I don’t know if he’s ready for that now,” Casey said after Tuesday’s practice. “You put him on a guy like Myles Turner or T.J. Leaf and some of those bigger or longer fours, it’s a good matchup for him.”

The other thing Casey wants to see from Wood before lengthening his leash is becoming more assignment sure defensively.

“Being consistent in what he’s supposed to do,” Casey said. “I think we lost a 10-point lead in the second quarter. We had a lot of self-inflicted mistakes that we can control. He’s a natural scorer. With the right matchup – offensive matchup, defensive matchup – he’s a scorer. But there are four other people involved and if he’s not where he’s supposed to be, doing what he’s supposed to do, everybody is out of flux.”

All of that said, Casey sees how Wood moves the scoreboard and knows the NBA trend lines favor a player of Wood’s profile.

“Even at the five, he can step out and shoot the three,” Casey said. “He can put the ball on the floor and make a play for himself and finish it. So that’s the new-age NBA five.”

They’re doing all they can to speed his learning curve, Casey said, including individual sessions before and after practices and extra video study.

“He’s getting it,” Casey said. “That’s why we have extra sessions for him. And then having the opportunity to go out and do it in a game is good experience for him.”