Isaiah Stewart opening eyes, but what he’s doing isn’t a surprise to the Pistons – or himself

The Pistons are the last organization you’d accuse of discriminating against players who identify as blue-collar, nuts-and-bolts defenders and energizers. Ben Wallace, for one, built a Hall of Fame-worthy career on just that blueprint.

But that wasn’t necessarily the mold Troy Weaver had in mind when he used the 16th pick in November’s draft on Isaiah Stewart – even if he saw in Stewart the promise to grow into something resembling Wallace at one end of the court.

From draft night through the early days when Stewart was not yet a rotation fixture to today, Weaver and Dwane Casey have maintained they see the 6-foot-9, 250-pound Stewart becoming a versatile scoring threat. Teammates say they see Stewart take jump shots in rhythm as a matter of routine in practices.

So when Stewart took Svi Mykhailiuk’s pass above the break with about 3½ minutes in a tie game Thursday at Charlotte, nobody’s eyebrows arched, nobody silently mouthed a “nooooo” as Stewart, without hesitation, launched a triple from 26 feet to give the Pistons a three-point lead.

“Isaiah has great ball skills,” Casey said after the game. “He can shoot the ball. He’s steady. That’s who he’s going to be. I loved that he took that shot. He stepped right into it. It wasn’t forced. He took what the game gave to him and he knocked it down.”

“It was big time,” rookie teammate Saddiq Bey said. “Excited for him. He works on that every day, to be versatile like that. It’s no surprise. I’ve seen him work on that every day.”

Stewart was a five-star recruit out of Buffalo, N.Y., who chose Washington after visits to Kentucky, Duke, Michigan State and Syracuse. He played near the basket almost exclusively as a freshman for the obvious reason – his physical prowess. A handful for bigger, older, stronger NBA players, Stewart overwhelmed college opponents. He averaged 17 points on 57 percent shooting. Over 32 games and more than 1,000 minutes, Stewart took 20 3-pointers at Washington and made five.

He’s only taken six in 648 NBA minutes, but he’s made two of his last four. His soft touch has also shown itself recently in his mid-range shot. Though Casey’s offense doesn’t encourage those in volume, the rules are elastic enough to allow a player who makes them consistently to take a few more. Stewart went 3-for-3 from mid-range against the Knicks last week and hit his only mid-range jumper against Charlotte, too. Over his last seven games, Stewart is 23 of 30 – 76.7 percent.

Asked coming out of the All-Star break as he reflected on the first half if there was anything about his ability to so quickly establish himself in the NBA that surprised him, Stewart said, “Nothing I do surprised me. I work very hard on my game. Things I do out on the floor, I’m very confident I can do.”

Somebody else who isn’t surprised: Weaver.

“Not really,” he said in talking about the success of the four Pistons rookies so far – Stewart, Bey, Saben Lee and Killian Hayes. “Just who they are as people, what they bring every day. It really hasn’t surprised me at all. We only saw Killian briefly; hopefully, we’ll get to see him again in the near future. But none of the rookies has surprised me. I know that sounds weird coming from me, but no. I’m not surprised by Saben or Isaiah or Saddiq or Killian, to be honest.”

Weaver also indirectly spoke of the versatility they see in Stewart’s future at the offensive end when he spoke of one ripple effect of buying out Blake Griffin’s contract so he could land with a contender.

“In due time, we’ll be able to see Isaiah and Mason (Plumlee) play together,” he said. “It gives us more flexibility there.”

Casey followed up on that after talking about Stewart’s shooting range following the Charlotte game.

“I think he’s got a great opportunity to move over to the four position some,” he said. “He can screen and pop and gives us some versatility going forward.”

One name that’s been raised as a comparison for Stewart at the offensive end: Al Horford. Over his first eight seasons, Horford took a total of 65 3-point shots but made his living as a face-up shooter from mid-range. And Horford arrived in the NBA as a 21-year-old after three seasons at Florida. Stewart will have two full NBA seasons under his belt before turning 21.

At the rate he’s growing, Isaiah Stewart might not be a surprise to anyone else by the time he turns 21, either.