If Stefanski goes after high producers again, here are 4 names to watch for Pistons pick at 15

CHICAGO – The way the lottery shook out reverberated from New York to Los Angeles – and certainly to New Orleans and Memphis – but not much of what happened in Tuesday’s lottery figures to affect the Pistons and their pick at 15 all that much.

The Pistons have essentially relocated basketball operations to Chicago for the week, first for the G League elite camp – where 80 players, equally divided between G League holdovers and college players not invited to the draft combine – and then morphing into the combine to end the week.

While draft preparation is a years-long process of information gathering – it starts with elite age-group competitions when players are 15 or younger – the ranking and sorting shifts into overdrive from the combine to the draft. That’s a period of 35 days from today.

As it stands now, it appears there are eight players who’ll be virtual locks to be unavailable to the Pistons at 15 and another pair unlikely to be on the board after Boston picks at 14. These last five weeks can send stock soaring or plummeting as the final critical pieces of information roll in, including medical reports and background checks.

The eight almost certain to be drafted ahead of the Pistons: Zion Williamson, Ja Morant, R.J. Barrett, De’Andre Hunter, Cam Reddish, Darius Garland, Coby White and Jarrett Culver. Two others, Jaxson Hayes and Sekou Doumbouya, are more likely than not to be unavailable to the Pistons.

After that, it’s more difficult to project the next tier of players – the tier from which the Pistons are likely to find their guy, assuming they keep the pick. The conventional wisdom on last year’s draft is that there wasn’t a great dropoff from 25 to 45. This year that might be true from 11 to 30.

Ed Stefanski has only a one-year track record with the Pistons and he didn’t have a first-round pick last season, so it’s wildly speculative to extrapolate his preferences based on what he did last June. Going into the night with only the No. 42 pick, Stefanski traded two future second-rounders (2021 and 2023) to Philadelphia (they’ve since been rerouted to the Clippers as part of the haul for Tobias Harris) for the No. 38 pick used on Khyri Thomas and then opted for Bruce Brown with No. 42.

Both Thomas and Brown were highly productive college players, not one-year guys drafted solely on upside.

And there will be a lot of the latter on the board for the Pistons, it appears. North Carolina’s Nassir Little and Indiana’s Romeo Langford were both considered top-half-of-the-lottery prospects to start the college season. Bol Bol, a rail-thin 7-foot-2 shooter from Oregon, is in a similar vein. Southern Cal’s Kevin Porter is a fourth one-and-done player with a high ceiling. One or more – or all of them, even – could be available at 15.

Maybe Stefanski wound up with Thomas and Brown at 38 and 42 because the Littles, Langfords, Bols and Porters were long since picked over. The second round is usually where you’ll find more seasoned college players who perhaps lack one standout NBA trait that diminishes their draft value. Or it’s just as likely that Stefanski will continue to value college production over less predictable potential even with a mid-first rounder in a draft that gets hit or miss several picks earlier than most.

If that’s the case, then I’ll throw a few more names at you to keep in mind: