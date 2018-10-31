‘I love our fight’ – Pistons battle in Boston, but comeback comes up just short

BOSTON – Wins are the ultimate NBA currency, but Dwane Casey is looking for other mileposts as he and the Pistons go through their getting-to-know-you phase. And he found one that will make sleep come easier in Tuesday’s 108-105 loss.

The Celtics rocked the Pistons three nights earlier at Little Caesars Arena and Casey offered apologies to fans for the way they allowed Boston to take the fight to them. In Monday’s practice, at Tuesday’s morning shootaround and again before the game, he kept banging the drum about disposition, fight, scrappiness, physicality and every other synonym for toughness he could muster.

He saw all of that. Even through a third-quarter scoring drought that saw a two-point halftime lead become a 14-point deficit and even through the 11 second-half turnovers, many of them at critical times – like trailing by three points with the ball and 11 seconds to play.

“I love our fight,” Casey said. “Like I told our team, you put that type of intensity and fight every night – and that’s what we ask – you put yourselves in position to win. We were down 10, took their best punch – the top team in the Eastern Conference – and put ourselves in position to win. Executing a couple of things down the stretch was huge.”

The Pistons stayed in the game in the first half, despite a continuation of their 3-point slump, mostly due to their free-throw accuracy. They made 17 of 18 and took a two-point lead when Reggie Jackson’s circus 3-pointer from 30 feet off of one leg as he was along the sideline fell on their last possession. Even with that, the Pistons were 3 of 12 from the 3-point arc.

Then they missed their first nine 3-point attempts of the second half, which started with a miserable drought that saw the Pistons score on one of their first 12 possessions. The dam didn’t break until Kyrie Irving – who scored seven points in Boston’s win in Detroit – hit three straight triples late in the quarter, among his game-high 31 points, as Boston went ahead by 14 points.

Casey altered his rotation, using rookie Bruce Brown – a Boston native who scored 10 points and whose defense helped spark the comeback – and Glenn Robinson III ahead of Langston Galloway, whose 15 percent 3-point shooting through five games argued for others to get a shot. He used a heavy dose of the Jackson-Ish Smith lineup in the first half to good results in a closing burst that gave the Pistons the halftime lead, but used Smith over Jackson in the unit to close the game.

“I thought the group we had in there was playing pretty well,” Casey said.

A 16-5 run pulled the Pistons within a point with 4:21 to play. Boston pushed the lead back to seven a minute later, but the Pistons kept battling back. After starting 3 of 21 from the arc, they hit five in the last seven minutes. Reggie Bullock, who started 0 of 4, hit triples in the last three minutes to cut the deficit to four, to two and to two.

It was Smith’s triple with 12.4 seconds left that gave the Pistons their best shot, getting them within one. After two Jayson Tatum free throws, the Pistons got the ball back with 11.2 seconds left – and promptly turned it over on miscommunication on the inbound pass.

“I think 10 seconds left, I like our chances,” Stanley Johnson said. “But then, again, we throw it away. How many times does that happen?”

Johnson pointed the finger at himself for committing six of the team’s 17 turnovers in an otherwise strong performance.

“I just gave them the ball,” he lamented. “I’m not sure how many turnovers I had at the beginning of the third quarter before I got subbed out. The coaches, they’ve been telling me to be aggressive. I continued to pass the ball to people that aren’t open. That’s not good. I can’t continue to have six turnovers, especially the one at the end. If I give the ball away six times, I’m halfway there for our whole team and that’s not good enough.”

Casey also lamented the execution errors, but gives the Pistons a partial pass as they grow more familiar with the finer points of his offensive system, noting that Blake Griffin, Andre Drummond and Reggie Jackson played just four games together last season.

“We’re all still getting to know each other,” he said. “That’s the difference between our team and Boston right now – the nuances. We’re doing a lot of new things together and tonight it just didn’t break down the stretch for us the way we wanted it to. If we play with that intensity, that scrap, that fight that we had tonight, good things are going to happen.”

Griffin, who bounced back from his seven-point outing in Saturday’s loss to lead the Pistons with 24 points and 15 rebounds, struck a similar pose.

“That’s what we have to do,” he said. “We might not be as talented as some of these teams in the East, but we have enough talent. What’s going to set us apart is our will and how we go about putting our will on the game.”

His coach almost certainly felt a little more certain about that part of it as his head hit the pillow after this game.