‘I felt great today’ – Griffin’s positive vibe best hope for Pistons turnaround

DETROIT – The words that inspire the most optimism for what the final two-thirds of the Pistons season could deliver were the last spoken in an emptying locker room.

“Physically,” Blake Griffin said when asked how the left knee that’s troubled him since last March, requiring surgery in April and causing him to miss the season’s first 10 games and, more recently, Monday’s loss to Washington, was holding up, “I felt great today.”

There were times he showed it, too, including an explosive baseline drive through the Toronto defense for a reverse layup.

If Griffin is A-OK physically, the rest will fall into place for the Pistons – who otherwise are ahead of where they were last year in one critical respect.

Last season’s Pistons had star power but lacked the mass impact of effective complementary parts.

This year those complementary pieces have emerged: Luke Kennard has elevated himself to the brink of surpassing complementary status; Langston Galloway has become the ideal sixth/seventh man, an elite 3-point shooter with a defensive dog mentality; and Bruce Brown’s defensive aptitude and an emerging if still rudimentary set of offensive attributes make for a valuable part.

Then there’s Tony Snell and Markieff Morris, plug-and-play veterans each shooting better than 40 percent from three, and Christian Wood – scheduled for an MRI on the left knee he hurt against Toronto and out for Friday’s game at Boston – can be a game-changer.

Now it’s just about navigating Derrick Rose’s load-management regimen and mainstreaming Reggie Jackson once he returns from the back injury that’s shelved him since the season’s first week.

And beyond all else, it’s about Griffin falling into the every-night dominant rhythm that established the beat of the Pistons 2018-19 season.

Those three – Griffin, Jackson and Rose, the wild card that last season’s Pistons couldn’t come close to approximating – plus the metronome-like impact of Andre Drummond’s 15-plus rebounds a night and rim protection give the Pistons a solid platform. The improved depth and impact from their complementary collective give them the chance to be a more formidable team than last year’s playoff edition.

But it starts with Griffin, whose scoring (24.5 points in 2018-19, 16.3 this season), rebounding (7.5, 4.4) and efficiency (.462 shooting last season, .373 this) are all off and at career lows.

“Blake is not a hundred percent with the knee soreness,” Dwane Casey admitted after Wednesday’s loss to Toronto in which Griffin scored 12 of his 15 points in the first half. “I can’t predict. I don’t have a crystal ball to say if he’s going to be back 100 percent. That’s what we’re shooting for by resting him and giving him days off. We need him. He’s a big part of what we do on both ends of the floor when he’s 100 percent.”

The farther out Griffin gets from the surgery, the expectation is that he’ll regain last season’s form. It’s there in bursts and sporadically for extended periods. Two weeks ago over a three-game stretch, Griffin averaged 21.7 points and 5.7 rebounds while hitting 50 percent from the 3-point arc. He also averaged a bit over 32 minutes a game over that stretch – one that packed three games into four days – and the production has dipped since.

Casey talked about the agonizing balancing act required in protecting Griffin’s durability without endangering the team’s playoff viability.

“His minutes have gone up, so we want to keep ’em down,” Casey said earlier this week. “But we need him, so they’ve shot up a little bit.”

After a three-day break, Griffin looked springier and sounded optimistic after Wednesday’s game. He did what he always does amid tough straits for the team – put the onus for a turnaround on his shoulders.

“I think everybody’s a little frustrated and rightly so,” he said. “We’ve got to be better – I’ve got to be better, first of all. It starts with me. But for the most part, guys stick together on this team. Nobody’s crumbling, but definitely frustrated.”

And a minute later, to another question: “We have to be a little bit more resilient, but it starts with me. I’ve got to make sure that we do that and I’ve got to play better.”

That he feels up to that self-imposed mandate physically, by his own words, is the most compelling cause for optimism for what’s ahead for the 2019-20 Pistons.