‘He’s carrying us’ – Pistons scrambling to ease burden on Griffin amid his torrid streak

NEW ORLEANS – Blake Griffin’s value to the Pistons runs deeper than his numbers – not that his numbers need any burnishing to advance a slam-dunk All-Star candidacy.

“He’s carrying us,” Dwane Casey said after Griffin dropped what’s become a routine stat line – 37 points, nine rebounds, seven assists against a single turnover – in Wednesday’s 98-94 win over New Orleans. “Handling the basketball, making good decisions, just doing everything we could ask a franchise player to do.”

He’s averaging a career-high 26.3 points, shooting 48 percent overall and 36.6 percent on a career-high 6.6 3-point attempts a game. But his numbers are even more dazzling of late. In 12 January games, Griffin is scoring 30.7 points and shooting 51.6 percent overall and 37 percent from the 3-point line. He’s one of three players in the league – Giannis Antetokounmpo and LeBron James are the others – averaging 25 or more points, eight or more rebounds and five or more assists.

Counted on to deliver every night, Griffin is, well, delivering every night.

“It’s very impressive – as impressive as I’ve seen from any teammate, the stretch he’s had, the season that he’s had,” said Jon Leuer, an eight-year veteran who’s played for five franchises. “To do it every night takes a toll on your body, takes a toll on your mental approach. Credit to him. Whatever he’s doing, he’s got it going and we’re going to continue to keep playing off of him.”

In context, Griffin’s numbers are even more impressive. The Pistons have sunk to dead last in 3-point percentage at .332. Griffin’s assists totals should certainly be even higher. His shooting percentage is all the more remarkable given how emboldened opposition defenses have become in double teaming for lack of fear of reprisal from teammates. Despite Wednesday’s win over New Orleans, they had another typically subpar night from the 3-point arc, hitting right at their season average at 13 of 39. Take away Griffin 4 of 9, though, and the Pistons were 9 of 30.

Never mind a double team, opponents often send a third defender his way to force the ball out of his hands, daring other Pistons to beat them.

“He’s giving us a load,” Reggie Bullock said. “Everybody on the team’s just got to step their game up and be able to help him, including myself. He’s definitely holding a lot down for us right now. He’s our go-to player so it comes with that, but other players on the team can step up and help him, starting with myself.”

Bullock and Luke Kennard were both 40-plus percent 3-point shooters last season, but both have fallen to just over the NBA average this season, Bullock at .376 and Kennard at .373. Langston Galloway takes two-thirds of his shot from the 3-point line but has sunk below league average at .336.

Yet Griffin has never come remotely close to distancing himself from the Pistons’ 21-26 record, not in word or deed.

“As a leader of this team, it’s on me to get everybody in the right position and make sure we’re doing the right things,” he said. “I don’t mean to sit here and point the finger. It’s on me just as much as anybody else, but to me it’s more just trusting what we’ve been running. Not necessarily guys being ready to shoot – it is that – but trust our offense. Call a play and run it. If it doesn’t work, then we’ll figure it out as far as second options.”

He was subdued despite his big game and the win at New Orleans, concerned that the Pistons needed a few breaks down the stretch to hang on for the win after leading by 13 late in the third quarter and by eight with 1:32 to play.

“The way we finished the game was the reason we’ve lost so many close games,” he said. “This time we just happened to come out on top. We got a lucky miss, a lucky bounce. This honestly doesn’t feel like that good a win. Obviously, we’ll take it. We’ll take wins however we can get them. But stuff like this is why we’ve lost so many games like this.”

The win leaves the Pistons 1½ games behind Miami for the last playoff spot in the Eastern Conference at 21-26. They have nine games left before the All-Star break, including six at home. A push over the next three weeks could put them in favorable position for the season’s final 26 games after the break.

Casey worries that the Pistons are leaning too heavily on Griffin, who is fifth in the league in minutes played at 36.2 and logged another heavy 38 in Wednesday’s win.

“That’s way too many minutes,” Casey said after the New Orleans win. But without Andre Drummond to shoulder the load when Griffin sits and minus Ish Smith to stabilize the second unit, Casey’s boxed into a corner when it comes to giving Griffin more prolonged stretches on the bench.

Griffin should have had double-digits assists at New Orleans for all the times he found Bullock, Kennard and Galloway for open threes, but they went a combined 3 of 19 from the arc. If Griffin has lost faith in his teammates, though, it hasn’t manifested itself in any noticeable form and certainly not in his willingness to make the right plays to respond to double teams.

“Somebody hits their first shot, you want to test that,” he said. “You want to see who’s got the hot hand. I’ve always been a big believer. In my days in L.A., we called it ‘feed the pig.’ Whoever had it going gets the most touches. You want to see who came to play and who’s ready to go and reward those guys.”

Bullock understands the importance of his 3-point shooting in a Casey offense designed to produce as many open threes as possible and expects more of himself than what he’s provided lately. Over his last five games, Bullock has managed to increase his attempts to 8.4 triples a game but made just 26 percent of them. He knows the Pistons can’t continue to put so much stress on Griffin.

“Just trying to bring more offense, try to make plays for other people so he won’t have so much to do on the block,” he said. “Just trying to help him out.”