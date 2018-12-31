Hearts are willing, but mental miscues undo Pistons in buzzer-beater loss

ORLANDO – Dwane Casey didn’t feel compelled to apologize for this loss. The hearts were willing in the stinging 109-107 loss to Orlando – a buzzer beater, a difficult runner in which Evan Fournier took off 2 feet past the foul line – but a multitude of mental errors were the Pistons’ undoing this time around.

And it adds up to a 16-18 record – two games under .500 for the first time this season – as the 2018 portion of the 2018-19 schedule concluded at the midway point of a road trip that closes with a daunting back to back at Milwaukee and Memphis.

“I thought our guys laid it on the line,” Casey said, in contrast to his reaction to the 37-point loss at Indiana on Friday, when he opened his postgame remarks by apologizing to fans. “We were down 14. The guys came in and gave it their hearts and souls. (But) you’ve got to put that and IQ together.”

There at least weren’t as many physical gaffes as the past two games when the Pistons committed 46 turnovers, but their 13 were costly nevertheless. One of them – a 24-second violation – took two Jose Calderon points off the board several possessions later near the end of the third quarter when it was reviewed during a timeout and left the Pistons trailing by four instead of two. Two more apparent Pistons points – and three, probably – were wiped out when a Luke Kennard layup was taken away when it was ruled he was fouled before the shot.

“They said that they pushed me before I shot it,” Kennard said. “I watched film and … it was an and-one. But it’s all good – happens.”

Those were the plays – and a half-dozen more of similar impact – that will haunt the Pistons as they digest the loss that saw them erase a 14-point first-half deficit and had them tied at 87 with eight minutes to play, then overcome a nine-point deficit in the final four minutes to tie it again on three Reggie Bullock free throws with 2.5 seconds to play.

Orlando had one timeout left, critical in allowing the Magic to inbound the ball past half court. Aaron Gordon got it to Fournier, who managed to get Stanley Johnson on his hip and floated a runner over Andre Drummond’s block attempt.

“That was tough,” Casey said. “Everybody looks at that play, but it’s way many possessions before that we did some things that get you beat. Stanley gave him a little edge, but he made a tough shot.”

The Pistons took a 6-2 lead, but then dug themselves a hole by going 11 straight trips without a point to fall behind 18-6. It was Casey’s bench – Luke Kennard and Zaza Pachulia were especially good – that pulled them back from the abyss, starting with a 10-0 run early in the second quarter.

But they didn’t shoot well enough (42.4 percent, 25.8 percent on 31 3-point shots) or defend well enough – Orlando shot 47 percent and scored 31 points in each of the first two quarters – to overcome their mental errors despite the passion evident coming out of Friday’s lethargic loss that prompted a team meeting.

“That was a start to getting our mojo back,” said Bullock, who hit a triple with 1:44 left to pull the Pistons within three and then the three clutch free throws. “Everybody knew how we wanted to come into this game and compete. We put a lot more into it. Coach mentioned putting our brains with it and try to do it for 48 minutes, but we definitely competed hard, put ourselves in great position and they pulled it out.”

Kennard’s 16 points led the Pistons, while Bullock and Blake Griffin had 15 each and Andre Drummond 14 points and 15 rebounds despite being limited to 25 minutes by foul trouble. Ex-Piston D.J. Augustin hurt them badly with 25 points on just 11 shots, hitting all 10 of his foul shots and 4 of 7 triples to go with eight assists against a single turnover.

“That’s tough,” Kennard said. “The way we fought today, it’s tough. It really is. We walked in here and guys were down.”

“I’m proud of our team, the way they competed and fought,” Casey said. “They could have folded down 14. But that’s the way the NBA is. You’ve got to make sure you do the IQ things.”