At the heart of high-octane Pistons bench: the Rose-Kennard backcourt

EAST LANSING – All-Stars in Blake Griffin and Andre Drummond, a healthy Reggie Jackson again ready to assume his spot as a top-10 point guard, Tony Snell to beef up their perimeter defense together with pit bull Bruce Brown … the Pistons feel pretty good about the ability of their likely starting unit to hang with most.

Dwane Casey wants to win games with his bench. Open a lead at the start of the fourth quarter, then mix and match as needed down the stretch to close it out.

Nothing will be more important to the fate of that second unit than the synergy the Derrick Rose-Luke Kennard backcourt generates.

So far, so good.

“He’s my younger Kyle Korver,” Rose said of Kennard after Wednesday’s morning practice at Michigan State. “I’ve got a chance to play with a shooter at a young age. All the shooters I’ve played with in the past were older or later in their careers. For me to have the opportunity to play with someone like Luke, it means a lot. I think I can help him grow by me playing with the shooters that I’ve played with in the past.”

Kennard appears ready to blossom in year three. He had a healthy summer – he brushes off the mild bout of knee tendinitis that caused him to back off for a few weeks – and comes to camp a noticeably more assured player than a year ago when he endured a more serious knee problem that limited him through training camp.

“Much more confident – very confident,” Casey said. “Shooting the ball. The game has slowed down for him. Defensively, he’s much more aware of situations. He’s taken a step forward in his career. It’s year three. He’s still a young kid in our league. He’s shooting the ball as well as anybody we have right now.”

Tendinitis aside, Kennard wrung everything he could out of the summer.

“I think I did more than what I expected,” he said. “I dissected my game more than I ever have. Watching a lot of film, practice film, film on other guys, just things I need to work on, especially getting my shot off quicker, being in the right spots, making the right play. I did more than what I expected this summer. It was good.”

Add to Kennard’s checklist strength gains he felt were needed to compete better at the defensive end and to finish around the rim through contact.

“I gained a little bit of weight. Definitely a lot stronger,” he said. “I mean, a lot stronger than I was at the end of the year. I made some big jumps from a strength standpoint, getting my body right. Strength is there, speed is there, I like the weight I’m playing at right now. I’m feeling really good about coming into training camp healthy and ready to go.”

Markieff Morris has spent most of the first two days with the first unit – Griffin was feeling better on Wednesday, Casey said, but sat out practice again with the flu – but he was bullish on the second unit even before getting an eyeful of Kennard and Rose in the first two days.

“He’s definitely got his burst,” Morris said of Rose. “He knows how to play in space. One thing about D-Rose, he gets the ball up the floor quick. It’s hard to guard him in the paint because he looks off defenders so well. You’ve just got to be ready to roll, to catch and shoot when you’re playing with him.”

Morris has seen the signs of young players being ready to ascend over his NBA tenure and he has Kennard on the cusp.

“I saw it last year,” he said. “You have to show progression every year and I think this is going to be a big year for him. He’s a good player, man. He’s shooting the hell out of the ball. He’s going to have a great year.”

Smart money might have Rose and Kennard coming off the bench to start games – but it might be an even smarter bet to have them on the floor to finish them with Drummond, Griffin and Jackson.

“Looks like he’s got rockets in his back pockets,” Casey said of Rose. “Ish (Smith) was quick, but Derrick is going with power and speed. He’s shooting the ball really well. So far, so good. We’re excited with Derrick. He’s a man’s man. He’s a pro.

“He gives you another playmaker, a guy who can create off the dribble, break the defense down with his speed and his ability to get to the rim and score. It’s going to make defenses have to make a decision. Then if Luke’s out there, you’ve got Luke spotted up. There’s a lot of situations where he can play with Reggie and that’s another luxury we’ll have in those two, especially toward the end of games.”

The reason Casey is more at ease with this year’s roster has much to do with the quality depth Ed Stefanski’s front office was able to round up this summer. He can formulate legitimate bench lineups for any contingency that might arise – length with Thon Maker and Christian Wood, shooting with Langston Galloway and Svi Mykhailiuk, speed with Tim Frazier, a high IQ Hall of Famer in waiting in Joe Johnson.

At the heart of that second unit, though, will be the Rose-Kennard backcourt. Through two days of training camp, the Pistons have every reason to believe it’s in good hands.