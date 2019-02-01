‘He deserves it’ – Griffin to represent Pistons at 2019 All-Star game

DETROIT – Blake Griffin’s streak of All-Star games stopped at five only because of injuries. Healthy for the first time in four seasons, he’ll be back for the first time since 2015 – this time representing the Pistons.

Griffin was named an All-Star reserve by a vote of coaches and announced Thursday on the TNT national telecast while the Pistons were hosting the Dallas Mavericks.

Dwane Casey called it about 90 minutes before tipoff when he said he’d been virtually assured by his fellow Eastern Conference coaches that they’d included Griffin on their ballots.

“If he doesn’t make it, I’m going to be mad a lot of people,” Casey joked. “A lot of coaches I’ve connected with. I’m going to try to get my votes back, too.”

Griffin came out blazing in the 93-89 win over Dallas, making his first three shots and scoring seven points in the game’s first 80 seconds, but then suffered through a frustrating night. He shot 8 of 26, yet still produced 24 points, 10 rebounds and six assists. After missing the last three All-Star games, he admitted perhaps an elevated sense of appreciation for the recognition this time around.

“It’s always nice,” he said, grinning before adding, “I did get a little bit used to taking a full seven-day vacation. But it’s an honor to represent the Pistons and I don’t take that for granted or take it lightly.”

Griffin began the night averaging a career-high 26.3 points, plus 8.1 rebounds and 5.3 assists a game. He, LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo – the two leading vote getters who’ll be captains for the All-Star game – are the only players in the NBA averaging at least 25 points, eight rebounds and five assists.

“He deserves it,” Casey said of Griffin. “He’s playing at an All-Pro level. He’s way above what I expected of him as a player – his IQ, his ability to play on the perimeter with the basketball. He’s our biggest producer and the numbers tell us when he’s on the floor, we’re at a different level.”

Griffin’s selection means the Pistons have had an All-Star representative in three of the last four seasons. Andre Drummond was picked by the coaches in 2018 and 2016.

Casey said he’d reached out, as most coaches trying to push their players do, to his peers to try to make the case for Griffin’s inclusion. He didn’t need to push very hard.

“It was a couple of texts to all the coaches,” he said. “Every first text, everybody was, ‘He’s already on there.’ It was easy. Wasn’t any bartering or anything going on.”