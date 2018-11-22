Griffin’s late 3-point barrage comes up short as Pistons fall to Houston by 2

FAST BREAKDOWN

Three quick observations from Wednesday night’s 126-124 loss to the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center

BLAKE SIZZLES – Lousy timing. The Pistons played Houston about two weeks too late. Dwane Casey knew the 8-6 record Houston carried into their game Friday was deceiving. “You can’t look at this team’s record because they’re back to the Houston they were last year,” he said. Houston came in on a four-game winning streak, all by double digits and by an average of 16.3 points. The Pistons led 57-56 at halftime but were outscored 20-10 over the first six minutes of the third quarter. Houston stretched its lead to 14 midway through the fourth quarter when Blake Griffin went bonkers. He hit five consecutive 3-pointers, the last with 1:26 left to pull the Pistons within four, but his pass intended for Reggie Bullock after a stop was intercepted. The Pistons got the ball back with 28 seconds left but Griffin was whistled for an offensive foul while trying to execute a dribble handoff. Griffin finished with 37 points, hitting 6 of 9 from the 3-point arc, to go with 11 rebounds and four assists. Houston got the usual punch from its Hall of Fame backcourt, reigning MVP James Harden (43 points, nine assists) and Chris Paul (20 points, seven assists), but the Pistons got their back broken by the huge night from Clint Capela. Taking advantage of penetration from Harden and Paul and the mismatches created by Pistons defensive switches, Capela scored on numerous lobs and put-backs to finish with 27 points, 15 rebounds and four blocked shots.

ANALYTICS ACOLYTES – The Houston Rockets were the most visible franchise, at least, among the first wave to embrace analytics and they’ve consistently led the league in 3-point attempts since Daryl Morey was hired as general manager. Houston again leads the league in 3-point attempts at 42.5 a game and the Pistons – with Dwane Casey pushing the buttons – rank fifth at 35.1. Nearly half (49.6 percent) of Houston’s shots are 3-pointers, first by a comfortable margin. The Pistons rank ninth at 37.5 percent. But both teams are among the best at limiting 3-point shots by the opposition – Houston second at 26.9 and the Pistons fifth at 28.7. So there was a yin-yang pull at work. Griffin’s fourth quarter enabled the Pistons to get the best of it from the 3-point line – they wound up 16 of 34 from the 3-point arc, 7 of 12 in the fourth quarter, and Houston finished 13 of 33 – but Houston shot much better overall, 55.6 percent to 46.4 percent. And the Rockets were 33 of 36 at the foul line – James Harden was 19 of 19 – to Detroit’s 28 of 37.

FOUL TROUBLE – With Andre Drummond picking up two fouls in the first five minutes and limited to 11 first-half minutes after getting his third midway through the second quarter, the Pistons needed – and got – some productive minutes from their bench to stay close in the first half. Ish Smith scored eight points, Langston Galloway and Zaza Pachulia scored six each and Stanley Johnson scored five in a strong all-around 15 minutes. They didn’t fare as well minus Drummond in the third quarter, though, after he picked up his fourth foul and sat the last seven minutes of the quarter. Houston outscored the Pistons 37-26 in the quarter. Drummond returned to start the fourth quarter and finished with 20 points and 11 rebounds in 27 minutes, avoiding a foul while playing all 12 minutes.