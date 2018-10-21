Griffin wins the 1-on-1 battle with LaVine as Pistons steal one on the road

FAST BREAKDOWN

Three quick observations from Saturday night’s 118-116 win over the Chicago Bulls at United Center

BACK AND FORTH –The Pistons always knew they’d be a better team the more games and minutes they got out of Blake Griffin, but the disparity in how they’ve played with him as opposed to without him through two games has been glaring. It was never more apparent than it was in the first half at Chicago when the Pistons outscored the Bulls by 20 points in Griffin’s 15 minutes but were outscored by 18 in the nine minutes he sat. Griffin played the entire third quarter, bringing the Pistons back after they trailed by five, and had 25 points and 11 rebounds at that point. The Pistons promptly fell three points behind, but then rattled off a 9-0 run. They led by four when Griffin came back in the game with 7:40 to play but couldn’t pull the Bulls away asLaVine’s one-on-one scoring ability vexed the Pistons.. A Griffin triple with a minute left gave the Pistons a five-point lead, but LaVine’s triple with 24.6 seconds left tied it after two Chicago free throws and a Griffin miss that hung on the rim before rolling off. With 5.4 seconds left, Ish Smith used screens from Stanley Johnson and Griffin to split Chicago’s defense for a layup to put the Pistons ahead 118-116.

LEAKY INTERIOR D – Fitting that it came down to a one-on-one battle with Chicago’s Zach LaVine against Blake Griffin. The two stars scored 33 points apiece but Griffin’s defensive play, poking the ball away from LaVine as he rose for a potential game-winning triple, preserved the two-point win for the Pistons. The Pistons led by two at halftime, which was a good news-bad news story. They were ahead despite getting only 10 minutes out of Andre Drummond – for the second straight game, and atypically, he got in early foul trouble – and that’s the good news. But they had outscored the Bulls by 21 points from the 3-point line and by seven from the foul line and only committed three turnovers. They should have had a comfortable double-digits lead. One big issue was how poorly the Pistons shot inside of the 3-point line – including a ghastly 7 of 19 on shots in the paint. Dwane Casey made finishing around the rim a point of emphasis in training camp, but there’s no immediate fix apparent. Chicago, meanwhile, did great damage around the rim, getting some of the same penetration that Brooklyn got in the opener. The Bulls wound up with a 58-40 advantage in points in the paint. Drummond fouled out with 1:19 left, finishing with 10 points and 13 rebounds in just 23 minutes. Griffin finished with 12 rebounds and five assists in addition to the 33 points.

LINEUP TWEAKS – Luke Kennard and Bruce Brown, the two fill-in starters in the opener when Stanley Johnson and Reggie Bullock couldn’t play, both found themselves out of the rotation at Chicago. Jose Calderon got waved into the game four minutes into the second quarter to play alongside Reggie Jackson, perhaps because Jackson was finding success spotting up off of the ball in hitting three first-half triples. Casey’s second unit consisted of Zaza Pachulia, Glenn Robinson III, Ish Smith, Langston Galloway and Calderon, though he sprinkled starters into the bench unit, though he shrunk the bench by one in the second half, bypassing Calderon. Bullock finished with 16 points, scoring 11 in the first half, while Johnson struggled with his shot. He was 1 of 8 in the first half, hitting 1 of 4 from the 3-point line and struggling to score around the rim, but scored seven points in the fourth quarter to finish with 10 points and seven rebounds in 30 minutes. Smith came on midway through the quarter and played the last 18 minutes, finishing with 15 points and five assists. Reggie Jackson had 18 points and six assists, hitting 4 of 7 triples including a big one with three minutes left off of a Griffin feed.