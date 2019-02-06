Griffin leads the charge as Pistons score back-to-back win at New York

FAST BREAKDOWN

Three quick observations from Tuesday night’s 105-92 win over the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden

2 NIGHTS, 2 WINS – Blake Griffin scored 20 first-half points but looked like he was running on fumes midway through the fourth quarter. But he had enough left to score two huge baskets as the Pistons protected a single-digits lead. The Pistons were up eight when Griffin hit a triple with the shot clock going off, then the next time down he hit a spinning left-handed shot in the lane while being fouled. Griffin finished with 29 points, six rebounds and eight assists. The Pistons, who began the night 1½ games out of the final playoff spot, scored 63 first-half points and picked up where they left off in scoring 129 in routing Denver 24 hours earlier. But the same unit that rolled to a 36-point first quarter sputtered in the third, scoring just 11 points in the first eight-plus minutes before Dwane Casey sat Griffin and Bruce Brown. The Knicks halved a 12-point deficit on two triples early in the fourth quarter and then to three points before Casey got a timeout with 8:29 left, reinserted Reggie Jackson (19 points, six assists) and Reggie Bullock (19 points, 5 of 10 from the 3-point arc) and got the game settled down. The Knicks started three players acquired last week from Dallas in the Kristaps Porzingis trade. Dennis Smith Jr., one of the three, led the Knicks with 25 points. Andre Drummond had 17 points and 16 boards for the Pistons.

BACK TO BACKS STACKED – The Pistons are nearly two-thirds of the way through their season with 53 down and 29 to go, but the win at New York marked them going just past the halfway point of their 13 back to backs. The victory makes them 3-4 in back to backs but it also means they have six back to backs to play over the season’s final two months. They’ll play four of those back to backs over a three-week stretch in March. And if a playoff spot comes down to the wire, the Pistons will have to earn it in a back to back just like the one that faced them this week – a home game followed by a game at Madison Square Garden on the back end. The best Pistons win in a back to back this season? That’s easy: their Dec. 1 111-102 win over Golden State. It also came after a relatively easy win over Chicago the previous night and didn’t require any travel; both games were played at Little Caesars Arena. Like that Chicago game, Monday’s win over Denver didn’t tax the starters. Andre Drummond and Reggie Bullock played 26 minutes against the Nuggets, Blake Griffin 23. That gave them just enough in the tank for Griffin to play 38 minutes, Drummond 37 and Bullock 36 at New York.

ROLLER COASTER – The bench’s ups and downs continued with Ish Smith taking the night off as the Pistons are cautious in bringing him back from his second bout with a right adductor muscle injury. Jose Calderon took his place and played well, hitting all three of his shots and not committing a turnover in 15 minutes. One night after Stanley Johnson (21), Langston Galloway (18) and Luke Kennard (14) combined for 53 points in the rout of Denver, they mostly struggled in combining to score just eight points. Over the last three games, here are the bench point totals: 17, 60, 19. Johnson and Kennard scored one basket apiece, but they were pretty big ones. With the Pistons up seven after three quarters, Johnson hit a second-chance triple and Kennard a floater in the lane. In the first half, other than Calderon’s two baskets, only Galloway scored for the Pistons – making a 3-pointer in four shot attempts. Galloway, Johnson and Kennard were a combined 1 of 8. Johnson, Galloway and Kennard shot a combined 3 of 15 for the game. Dwane Casey, in an attempt to reduce the negative impact of a subpar bench performance, has taken to doing more mixing and matching with the units, starting to pull starters a little earlier and staggering their time on the bench. When Casey tried going with an all-bench unit early in the second quarter, an eight-point lead was whittled to one in four minutes before he brought Blake Griffin and Reggie Jackson back. Casey opened the fourth quarter with Griffin on the floor and Johnson at small forward with Galloway on the bench.