‘Great connection, great fight:’ As Pistons wins mount, ‘hot gym’ in store for final 11 home games

MIAMI – Nothing endears a team to its fans quite like winning. So the 6-1 stretch over their last seven games while thrusting themselves back into playoff positioning figures to catch the attention of Pistons fans.

There’s a chasm between attracting eyeballs and winning hearts, though. Bridging it gets a boost when fans see teammates reveling in each other’s successes.

If you caught Saturday’s win over Miami, you saw the essence of the Pistons’ esprit de corps laid bare. As Langston Galloway – after not playing in the first half – rained 3-pointers on the Heat to take the lead to 20 points early in the fourth quarter, Blake Griffin and the starters celebrated more enthusiastically than if it had been them blowing it open.

Beating Miami was the headline of the night, but beating them with players off their bench stepping into the limelight and their stars – Griffin, Andre Drummond and Reggie Jackson – leading the cheers was a window into the chemistry that galvanizes a community behind a team.

“I think we have a team full of guys who are very supportive of each other and very happy for each other’s success,” Griffin said after Galloway contributed 17 of the bench’s 66 points in the 119-96 rout of Miami to vault the Pistons into the No. 7 spot in the Eastern Conference playoff chase. “That’s not always the case on teams. When we’re playing that type of basketball, it’s a lot of fun.”

The Pistons have 11 home games remaining and their recent spurt – with the NFL season having ended and the baseball season still more than a month away – figures to move the ball toward the goal line for Dwane Casey’s goal of turning Little Caesars Arena into a verifiable home-court advantage. Or a “hot gym,” as he calls it.

“I hope so,” he said before Saturday’s emphatic win in a game where both sides grasped the elevated stakes. “I keep going back to Toronto when I first got there. I was going to breakfasts in the morning to help sell tickets. Now you can’t get a ticket.”

Scattered throughout their roster are players who have similar histories, veterans like Ish Smith, Jose Calderon and Zaza Pachulia who’ve been around – 23 franchises between them – and understand the process that connects a city to its teams.

“I understand the situation,” said Pachulia, a part of an Atlanta franchise that went from 26 wins to 53 over a four-year period and coming off of back-to-back NBA titles in Golden State. “Everything starts with us. Once we win, it’s going to be different. The last two years, I played for an amazing crowd. Oracle (Arena) is known as one of the best places to play and toughest places for the opponents. Having experienced that, it really affects the opposing teams.”

Calderon lived part of the Toronto renaissance with Casey and experienced even more profoundly from his time with the Spanish national team, playing with the Gasol brothers and other NBA stars in the greatest era of that country’s basketball history, how a team that wins and bonds together can uplift a community – or a nation.

“We have our highs and lows, but I think this team is competing,” he said. “I think it’s a team you can go and watch and get excited about making that push. Every bit of help counts. If we can have that arena packed and ready to go, it’s good. We’re going to have playoff games. It’s for everyone in Detroit. It’s about the whole community. We’re going to try our best to do that. There’s only 11 – let’s try to push for it.”

Smith felt the Pistons were on the verge of pulling fans to them with the 13-7 start to their season, capped by a rousing home win over Golden State, before a wave of injuries struck and losses ensued. He missed 26 games with two bouts of a groin injury and only now appears to be hitting his stride, best evidenced by Saturday’s season-high 22 points plus nine assists.

“Early in the year, it was crazy,” he said. “We were playing well. I don’t see anything different (now). We’ve been on a little roll and playing well. We’ve got to control what we can control. That’s winning and putting it out there for the city. Once we do that, they’ll come back.”

That it was Galloway, as perpetually positive as you’d expect of a player who fought his way into the NBA after going undrafted, who capped off the win with his fourth-quarter combustion made Saturday’s outcome even more joyous for the Pistons.

Galloway, slumping coming into the game, didn’t play in the first half. Rookie Khyri Thomas took his spot in the rotation. How Galloway responded when called upon in the second half says everything about how he handled what had to be a disappointing moment for him – and about how the all-for-one, one-for-all mantra Casey has tried to ingrain since being hired last June has taken hold.

“Whatever Coach calls. He called Khyri’s number,” Galloway said. “I know I’ve got to be his cheerleader, cheer him on, try to help him out with defensive assignments. Second half, he gave me a call. I tried to be ready.”

That’s an attitude that’s noticed by teammates – and the type of thing that gets passed on.

“It’s great,” said Luke Kennard, who matched Galloway’s 17 points off the bench. “Coach tells everybody, ‘We need everybody.’ We’ve got to be ready, no matter what. In Atlanta, Jon (Leuer) comes in and plays great minutes for us. Tonight, Langston didn’t play in the first half and he came in and made some huge shots for us. Everybody’s happy for each other. That’s what we need to have – great connection, great fight together. It was great to see that.”

Casey saw it unfold in Toronto and he’s taken it as a challenge, and a point of pride, to blast air onto the embers of affection he knows exist here for a city and a region that held both the Bad Boys and the Goin’ to Work Pistons close to their hearts.

“People want to see you win. If you don’t, they’re not going to pay their hard-earned money,” Casey said. “It’s on us to win and win big. That’s the only way, I think, the fans are going to trust what we’re doing and believe in us. We’ve got some great fans in Detroit. They’ve got three big trophies looking me in the face every time I walk in and they know what winning basketball looks like, smells like, tastes like. You’re not going to fool the fans in Detroit and rightfully so. And I love it.”