Free throws, 3-point shooting doom Pistons as Minnesota completes its comeback

FAST BREAKDOWN

Three quick observations from Wednesday night’s 111-101 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center

OPPORTUNITY LOST – Chalk that one up as “missed opportunity.” The Pistons led by 14 in the first half and rebuilt the lead to 12 after Minnesota tied it early in the third quarter and didn’t trail until there was less than four minutes to play in the season opener. The Pistons led by a point when D’Angelo Russell’s triple with 2:02 left was followed by Derrick Rose’s missed three and Malik Beasley’s corner triple with 1:27 to go. The Pistons were hurt by poor 3-point shooting (8 of 25 percent, 23 percent, after hitting 4 of 6 in the first quarter) and a wide disparity in foul shooting. While Minnesota hit 24 of 28, the Pistons didn’t take many (eight) and converted only three. The Pistons opened the game with a 14-2 run and led by eight midway through the fourth quarter with turnovers and poor 3-point shooting stalled their offense. Josh Jackson led the Pistons with 19 points off the bench. Blake Griffin and Derrick Rose scored 15 apiece.

ROTATION REPORT – Dwane Casey used the same starting lineup and same second unit he’d employed in all four preseason games. After suggesting the rotation could be expanded beyond 10 – or at least not ruling out that possibility – he stuck with the two units. Mason Plumlee wound up logging 18 first-half minutes – and putting up 10 points, five rebounds and two assists in that time – when second-unit center Jahlil Okafor picked up three fouls in six first-half minutes. The two other players who seemed in contention for a spot in the rotation, rookie Saddiq Bey and veteran 3-point shooter Wayne Ellington, didn’t get off the bench. Minnesota, likewise, used a 10-player rotation.

ROOKIE DEBUTS – Killian Hayes’ debut was going pretty well, all things considered, at the midway point of the fourth quarter. Two traveling calls – the type of dead-ball turnovers that Dwane Casey finds more palatable than the type that lead to transition points – were his only turnovers of the game. Then – midway through the fourth quarter with the Pistons nursing a four-point lead – Hayes on consecutive possessions had simple entry passes to Blake Griffin at the top of Minnesota’s zone picked off by Ricky Rubio for easy layups the other way to tie the game. Casey called timeout to get Derrick Rose back in the game, but Minnesota had the opening it needed to complete its comeback. Hayes finished with seven points, three assists and four turnovers. Edwards finished with 15 points in 25 minutes for Minnesota. The three other Pistons rookies – Isaiah Stewart, Saddiq Bey and Saben Lee – did not play.