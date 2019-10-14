Frazier, Brown protect Pistons against adversity with quality depth at point guard

DETROIT – Sweeping conclusions about anything revealed in NBA preseason games are formed at your own peril, but the last five minutes of the third preseason game should give Pistons fans – and the Pistons themselves, for that matter – a jolt of optimism about their situation at point guard.

With Reggie Jackson and Derrick Rose both clocked out for the night, Dwane Casey turned the game over to Tim Frazier and Bruce Brown in the last five minutes.

The Pistons outscored the Cavaliers by 11 points over that time to win by four.

Frazier scored five points on two shots while picking up an assist and Brown scored on a layup – set up by Frazier – and made 3 of 4 free throws. Brown led the Pistons with seven assists despite playing off of the ball, displaying the read-and-react ability that reinforces Casey’s belief that eventually Brown will be a part of the depth chart at point guard.

“He’s ready to take that step,” Casey said after Sunday’s practice at the new Pistons Performance Center. “I would say at this time next year, easily, that he could be a point guard and run the point.”

The fact Frazier sat for 43 minutes and was able to leave his imprint on Friday’s win didn’t come as a surprise to Casey. It was just that trait that gave Frazier appeal to the Pistons after they came to immediate terms with Rose to open free agency. Left short at point guard last season when Ish Smith went down and Jose Calderon was unable to perform at the levels he’d achieved in past seasons, the Pistons prioritized landing a reliable No. 3 point guard – one whose minutes could fluctuate wildly based on Rose’s availability or game situation.

“He had been in that role many times before,” Casey said of Frazier. “It’s not new to him. He was very productive. The hardest thing to do is take a guy who’s been a direct backup or a starter, now you put him in that role and it’s difficult to handle. But Tim has been very effective. I talked to all the coaches around the league who’ve had him and they all love him in that role.”

If Casey makes extensive use of a Jackson-Rose backcourt – they’ve used it once in three preseason games to great effect – then Frazier’s role could expand to help accommodate the need to fill point guard minutes with Jackson drawing some of his at shooting guard. But Frazier could face situations just like Friday’s when he sits for much of the game, then gets thrown into the fray after everyone else has gotten into the flow.

“I’m just here to get better and help the team in any way,” Frazier said. “If that’s alongside another point guard in Reggie and D-Rose or not. You have to be ready when your name is called.”

The Pistons go into the season better at point guard in every aspect over a season ago. Jackson is light years ahead of where he was in October 2018 physically and – partly due to that, partly due to familiarity with how the changes Casey’s offensive system affected his role – mentally, as well. Rose has given everyone ample reason to be confident that there’s more of last season’s comeback magic in his legs and that means the second unit will be led by a dynamic playmaker.

Then there’s Frazier and his ability to contribute when called upon – with Brown in reserve. If all goes ideally, the times Casey has to call on either one to play heavy minutes at point guard will be few and far between. But adversity is never far removed in the NBA. The Pistons are far better equipped to deal with it this time around.