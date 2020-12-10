Finally! Pistons ‘ready to play some basketball’ as preseason opens vs. Knicks

Here’s something you can say Friday to your partner, friend or neighbor that you haven’t been able to say in exactly nine months: “Hey, let’s watch the Pistons tonight!”

It’s a December preseason game and there will be zero fans in the seats at Little Caesars Arena, so it’s not exactly business as usual. But when the Pistons host the Knicks at 7 p.m. – it’s on Fox Sports Detroit – it will nudge the football another yard or two toward the end zone of normalcy in a most abnormal 2020.

It will be the first Pistons game since March 11, when minutes after their game at Philadelphia ended the NBA – upon the news that Utah’s Rudy Gobert had tested positive for COVID-19 – suspended the season. It ultimately ended the 2019-20 season for the Pistons and seven other teams that weren’t a part of the Orlando bubble relaunch.

The Pistons team that will take the court tonight will look almost nothing the one that left the floor in Philadelphia nine months ago. Only two Pistons who played that night, Svi Mykhailiuk and Sekou Doumbouya, remain on the 20-man training camp roster. Only two others who were on the 2019-20 roster – stars Blake Griffin and Derrick Rose – remain part of the 2020-21 Pistons.

Griffin and Rose, rehabilitating injuries that night, are both healthy and are expected to participate in the preseason opener – along with just about everyone else, Dwane Casey said.

“The first thing is competition,” Casey said of the benefit from a coaching perspective of finally getting back in the game. “That’s the most important thing is getting actual NBA competition, another color jersey, trying to create those winning habits we want to have.”

Aside from a handful of newcomers who got some time in the Orlando bubble with other teams – ex-Denver teammates Jerami Grant and Mason Plumlee, most notably, whose Nuggets got all the way to the Western Conference finals – most Pistons had an extended off-season with limited contact with NBA coaches and without the ability to engage in much beyond individual workouts.

“We don’t have everything in offensively and defensively,” Casey said. “but being able to go in the gym and go up and down against an opponent. We haven’t played competitively since March except for Jerami and Mason. That’s the most important thing for our guys, Blake and Derrick and all of our guys – to get a sweat and go up and down and compete to win. We’re going to get a good look at everybody.”

With the 7 p.m. tipoff, the Pistons will join the Knicks, Orlando Magic and Atlanta Hawks in breaking the seal on the NBA’s launch into its pandemic season and all that it entails. Players undergo daily testing, travel parties will be greatly reduced and the schedule has been amended in an attempt to reduce exposure by limiting travel – including instances of playing games against the same opponent consecutively. And all of it will be done in largely empty NBA arenas.

“Is there uncertainty? Yes. I’m not uneasy about it,” Griffin said Thursday. “I think the NBA and (the Players Association) have done a great job of putting together a plan that keeps us safe, first and foremost.”

Griffin, it was announced Thursday by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, has agreed to serve on a bipartisan Protect Michigan Commission as a co-chair.

“Being a spokesperson for being smart and wearing masks, social distancing, washing hands – doing all the things we know are important and can help slow the spread of the virus,” said Griffin, who said the commission will also promote the wisdom of getting vaccinated when availability opens. “This is not something we’re going to get through by just a few people doing what they need to do. Everybody has to contribute. I was glad to be a part of it.”

Casey knows a similar spirit of cooperation will be necessary for the Pistons to weather the unpredictability of a season that will be conducted under unprecedented circumstances.

“One thing I told our players, we have to be flexible,” he said. “If you’re thinking you’re going to have your same everyday routine, your nap at a certain time, all those bets are off. The key word is flexibility.”

It will seem frequently odd and often inconvenient, but Casey has marveled at the intensity and pure joy he’s witnessed in practices from players who had basketball as they know it taken away from them for longer than they’d ever endured.

“It’s going to be a different experience,” Griffin said, “but I’m just ready to play some basketball.”